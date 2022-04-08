TV program notes -- week of April 17, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 17 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 17, 4-5:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday." Live broadcast as Pope Francis celebrates the solemn Mass of Easter in Vatican City. The liturgy will be rerun 7-8:30 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 17, 6-6:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Urbi et Orbi: Message and Blessing." Pope Francis gives the traditional address and blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. The event will be rerun 9-9:30 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 17, noon-2 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Easter Sunday Mass." Broadcast live from the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, April 20, 8-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Changing Planet." Premiere of a new series in which conservationist M. Sanjayan hosts a global storytelling effort to monitor climate change in iconic locations around the world (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, April 22, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Aaron Copland: Dean of American Music." This episode of the series "Great Performances: Now Hear This" examines how the works of the titular composer (1900-1990) developed into a signature American sound (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, April 23, 3-4:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Vigil Mass of Divine Mercy Sunday." Live broadcast from the Basilica of Divine Mercy in Krakow, Poland (TV-G -- general audience).



