TV program notes -- week of May 15, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of May 15 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available.



Sunday, May 15, 8-9 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Lucy Worsley Investigates." First episode of a four-part miniseries in which the British historian examines various events from her homeland's royal past. This episode, "Princes in the Tower," examines the fate of the young heir to the throne of King Edward IV and his brother, Richard of Shrewsbury, Duke of York. Only the second installment has so far been scheduled; it will air Sunday, May 22, 8-9 p.m. EDT (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Monday, May 16, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Scenes from the Glittering World." Filmmaker Jared Jakins' documentary follows three indigenous students as they come of age on the fringes of the Navajo Nation. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Friday, May 20, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN News in Depth." A roundtable discussion of recent events, hosted by Montse Alvarado.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





