TV film fare -- week of June 5, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of June 5. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, June 5, 10-11:45 a.m. EDT (TCM) "Out of the Past" (1947). Stylishly dark crime thriller in which a private eye (Robert Mitchum) is hired to find the double-crossing girlfriend (Jane Greer) of a big-time gambler (Kirk Douglas) but falls in love with her instead -- until she double-crosses him on a murder rap. Director Jacques Tourneur keeps viewers off balance with a twisty plot that begins in a small town where the detective is hiding out until his sordid past catches up with him and he's forced to protect himself from his former associates. Stylized violence and romantic complications. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Monday, June 6, 11 p.m.-12:45 a.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Disaster Artist" (2017). The eccentricities of a notorious self-funding filmmaker (James Franco, who also directed) and the story of the friendship (with Dave Franco) that led to the making of his famously bad 2003 movie "The Room" provide steady laughs but will also touch viewers' hearts as the relationship at the center of this fact-based comedy endures through numerous strains. The humor occasionally goes astray, particularly in scenes playing male nakedness for laughs, and the dialogue is overstuffed with vulgarity. But adults willing to overlook such flaws will find this study in strangeness, adapted from the 2013 book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell, richly entertaining. Recurring rear nudity, brief simulated sexual activity, cohabitation, about a half-dozen uses of profanity, a milder oath, frequent rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Thursday, June 9, 8-9:45 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Ride the High Country" (1962). Hired by a bank to escort a gold shipment from a mining camp in the Sierra Mountains, a retired lawman (Joel McCrea) takes along an old friend (Randolph Scott) who has his own plans for the ore. Director Sam Peckinpah's off-beat Western mixes in a farmer's daughter (Mariette Hartley), a novice gunfighter (Ronald Starr) and a brawling brood of brothers. But the focus is on the two veteran cowboys and their differing notions of duty and honor. Some stylized violence, sexual references and ribald humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, June 11, 12:30-3:30 p.m. EDT (AMC) "A League of Their Own" (1992). In a spirited, often amusing drama about the formation of a women's professional baseball league during World War II, the narrative follows the course of a season with a team whose odd assortment of players include sibling rivals (Geena Davis and Lori Petty), a backwoods slugger (Megan Cavanagh), streetwise fielders (Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell) and a washed-up rummy as manager (Tom Hanks). Directed by Penny Marshall, the story uses the baseball diamond as an arena of team solidarity and personal self-discovery rather than as an ideological soapbox, though its feminist perspective is abundantly evident. A few mild sexual references, some vulgar language and occasional tasteless humor, including a toilet joke. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, June 11, 6:15-8 p.m. EDT (Cinemax) "The Truman Show" (1998). Beguiling fantasy in which a 30-year-old man (Jim Carrey) eventually discovers his life from day one has been secretly televised 24 hours a day and all the people in his tranquil island community, such as his parents and wife, are paid actors. Director Peter Weir's bracing tale is emotionally involving while only scratching the surface of its moral themes concerning blatant media intrusion and control. Mature themes, marital discord and a few instances of profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.

