How faith enriches your life

Faith is defined as "a firm belief in something for which there may be no tangible proof -- the opposite of doubt." It's also considered by many to be a profound predictor of health and well-being.



Ideally, faith is a constant in your life that keeps you grounded and hopeful. It's also been known to help reduce your blood pressure, strengthen your immune system, and improve your mental health. For many, it's a powerful force that is the key to living an enriched and happy life. Faith can help positively impact the quality of your daily life, by helping you:







Achieve goals



Faith can keep you going when the finish line seems far away. Having faith in yourself and your commitment as well as your knowledge and skills can help you stay motivated, be productive and achieve your short- and long-term goals. Faith propels you onward and upward.







Find purpose



When you're not sure what life may bring or you're questioning your next move, faith can reassure and sustain you. It can be the guiding light that leads you to the path you were meant to take, exposes you to new experiences and helps you find your calling and life's purpose.







Be courageous



The ability to tap into courage is often a direct result of having faith. Your faith can provide you a sense of security and strength that allows you to feel more confident in trying new things that may scare you or in being open to processing deep concern, pain, or grief.







Weather challenges



When times are tough, faith can be tested. Faith encourages you to stay positive and welcome the presence of the universe, a higher power or God. Of course, you must take practical steps to overcome challenges but paring that approach with faith can help you successfully overcome challenges.







Manage stress



Everyday life can be stressful and if it isn't proactively managed, it can adversely impact your mental and physical health. Keeping the faith and maintaining a positive attitude through prayer, worship, and other spiritual activities can help keep your stress level in check and keep you feeling well.







Give back



Faithful people understand the immense value in giving back, connecting with others and becoming a part of a community. Ministering to the poor or doing mission work empower you to help make the world a better place -- and that feel of doing good benefits your health and positively impacts to your well-being.







Find peace



Many people, including health care providers and patients, express a sincere belief in the correlation between an optimistic outlook and healing. That faith may be attributed personal experience, divine intervention, or even a combination of the two and can bring you peace in uncertain situations.



"In my experience, I've found that faith often imbeds itself in a person's soul fairly early in their life," shares Adrienne Cullen, director of mission integration and spiritual care advisor at Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services in Lawrence, Mass. "It can certainly enrich a life during both joyful and sorrowful times, which is why faith is sometimes referred to as the language of the heart."







