Where the Sisters taught

Date City (Section) Name



1885 Amesbury St. Joseph

1892 Arlington St. Agnes

1960 Arlington Arlington Catholic High School

1873 Boston (Jamaica Plain) St. Thomas Aquinas

1879 Boston (South Boston) Gate of Heaven

1891 Boston (Brighton) Mount St. Joseph Academy

1891 Boston (Brighton) Mount St. Joseph Academy High School

1899 Boston (Jamaica Plain) Boston School for the Deaf

1899 Boston (Dorchester) Daly Industrial

1902 Boston (Brighton) St. Columbkille

1902 Boston (Charlestown) St. Mary

1910 Boston (Dorchester) St. Ann

1911 Boston (Charlestown) St. Catherine of Siena

1911 Boston St. John

1912 Boston Cathedral

1914 Boston (Roxbury) St. Francis de Sales

1916 Boston (Jamaica Plain) Our Lady of Lourdes

1921 Boston (Allston) St. Anthony of Padua

1921 Boston (Brighton) St. Columbkille High School

1925 Boston (East Boston) St. Lazarus

1925 Boston (Roxbury) St. Rita

1926 Boston (Dorchester) St. Matthew

1927 Boston Cathedral High School

1927 Boston (Jamaica Plain) St. Thomas Aquinas High School

1927 Boston (Dorchester) St. William

1934 Boston (South Boston) Gate of Heaven High School

1934 Boston (Roslindale) Sacred Heart

1936 Boston (Dorchester) St. Ambrose

1936 Boston (Mattapan) St. Angela Merici

1942 Boston (Forest Hills) St. Andrew the Apostle

1950 Boston (Brighton) St. Gabriel

1950 Boston (West Roxbury) St. Theresa of Avila

1952 Boston (Dorchester) St. Brendan

1953 Boston (West Roxbury) Holy Name

1960 Braintree St. Francis of Assisi

1958 Brockton Cardinal Spellman High School

1924 Brookline St. Aidan

1924 Brookline St. Mary of the Assumption

1924 Brookline St. Mary of the Assumption High School

1927 Brookline St. Aidan High School

1885 Cambridge Mount St. Joseph Academy

1885 Cambridge Mount St. Joseph Academy High School

1889 Cambridge St. Paul

1902 Cambridge (East Cambridge) Sacred Heart

1945 Cambridge (East Cambridge) Sacred Heart High School

1947 Cambridge (North Cambridge) Matignon High School

1953 Cambridge (North Cambridge) Immaculate Conception

1902 Canton St. John the Evangelist

1917 Canton St. John the Evangelist High School

1922 Canton St. Clement

1946 Canton St. Clement Military Academy

1932 Chelsea Our Lady of Grace

1929 Dedham St. Mary

1921 Everett Immaculate Conception

1966 Everett Pope John XXIII High School

1930 Framingham St. Stephen

1947 Framingham St. Joseph College

1956 Framingham Marian High School

1959 Framingham St. Bridget

1959 Framingham St. Tarcisius

1968 Framingham Waushakum Montessori

1972 Framingham Bethany Hill

1956 Franklin St. Mary

1887 Haverhill St. James

1896 Haverhill St. James High School

1938 Haverhill Sacred Heart

1961 Haverhill St. James Kindergarten

1965 Haverhill St. Joseph Kindergarten

1966 Haverhill Merrimack Montessori

1952 Hingham St. Paul

1956 Lowell Keith Hall High School

1899 Lynn St. Joseph

1930 Lynn (West Lynn) Sacred Heart

1930 Lynn St. Mary Boys High School

1945 Lynn (East Lynn) St. Pius Fifth

1926 Malden St. Joseph

1911 Marlborough Immaculate Conception

1929 Medford St. Joseph

1934 Medford St. James

1961 Medford St. Raphael

1962 Medford St. Joseph Educational Clinic

1941 Milton St. Agatha

1954 Milton Fontbonne Academy

1956 Milton Aquinas College

1930 Natick St. Patrick

1930 Natick St. Patrick

1923 Newton Centre Sacred Heart

1927 Newton Walnut Park Country Day School for Boys

1929 Newton Centre Sacred Heart High School

1930 Newton Our Lady Help of Christians

1931 Newton Our Lady Help of Christians High School

1961 Newton Aquinas College

1964 Newton St. Joseph Educational Clinic

1966 Newton Walnut Park Montessori

1967 Newton Jackson School

1926 Norwood St. Catherine of Siena

1910 Quincy St. John the Baptist

1927 Quincy St. Joseph

1931 Quincy St. Mary

1961 Quincy (North Quincy) Sacred Heart

1968 Quincy St. Ann

1904 Randolph Boston School for the Deaf

1913 Revere Immaculate Conception

1921 Revere Immaculate Conception High School

1941 Rockland Holy Family

1914 Somerville St. Ann

1919 Somerville St. Clement

1924 Somerville Little Flower

1925 Somerville St. Clement High School

1926 Somerville St. Catherine of Genoa

1883 Stoughton St. Mary

1906 Stoughton Sacred Heart High School

1922 Swampscott St. John the Evangelist

1925 Wakefield St. Joseph

1932 Waltham St. Charles Borromeo High School

1930 Watertown Sacred Heart

1927 Weston Regis College

1915 Weymouth Sacred Heart

1916 Weymouth Sacred Heart High School

1922 Weymouth (East Weymouth) Immaculate Conception

1914 Winchester St. Mary

1922 Winchester St. Mary High School

1955 Winchester Immaculate Conception

1952 Winthrop St. John the Evangelist



Out of USA



1965 Lima Peru San Ricardo School



Out of State



1950 Santa Rosa New Mexico St. Rose of Lima

1954 Santa Fe New Mexico Cristo Rey

1924 Sierra Madre California St. Rita

1925 Los Angeles California Nativity