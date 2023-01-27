Where the Sisters taught
Date City (Section) Name
1885 Amesbury St. Joseph
1892 Arlington St. Agnes
1960 Arlington Arlington Catholic High School
1873 Boston (Jamaica Plain) St. Thomas Aquinas
1879 Boston (South Boston) Gate of Heaven
1891 Boston (Brighton) Mount St. Joseph Academy
1891 Boston (Brighton) Mount St. Joseph Academy High School
1899 Boston (Jamaica Plain) Boston School for the Deaf
1899 Boston (Dorchester) Daly Industrial
1902 Boston (Brighton) St. Columbkille
1902 Boston (Charlestown) St. Mary
1910 Boston (Dorchester) St. Ann
1911 Boston (Charlestown) St. Catherine of Siena
1911 Boston St. John
1912 Boston Cathedral
1914 Boston (Roxbury) St. Francis de Sales
1916 Boston (Jamaica Plain) Our Lady of Lourdes
1921 Boston (Allston) St. Anthony of Padua
1921 Boston (Brighton) St. Columbkille High School
1925 Boston (East Boston) St. Lazarus
1925 Boston (Roxbury) St. Rita
1926 Boston (Dorchester) St. Matthew
1927 Boston Cathedral High School
1927 Boston (Jamaica Plain) St. Thomas Aquinas High School
1927 Boston (Dorchester) St. William
1934 Boston (South Boston) Gate of Heaven High School
1934 Boston (Roslindale) Sacred Heart
1936 Boston (Dorchester) St. Ambrose
1936 Boston (Mattapan) St. Angela Merici
1942 Boston (Forest Hills) St. Andrew the Apostle
1950 Boston (Brighton) St. Gabriel
1950 Boston (West Roxbury) St. Theresa of Avila
1952 Boston (Dorchester) St. Brendan
1953 Boston (West Roxbury) Holy Name
1960 Braintree St. Francis of Assisi
1958 Brockton Cardinal Spellman High School
1924 Brookline St. Aidan
1924 Brookline St. Mary of the Assumption
1924 Brookline St. Mary of the Assumption High School
1927 Brookline St. Aidan High School
1885 Cambridge Mount St. Joseph Academy
1885 Cambridge Mount St. Joseph Academy High School
1889 Cambridge St. Paul
1902 Cambridge (East Cambridge) Sacred Heart
1945 Cambridge (East Cambridge) Sacred Heart High School
1947 Cambridge (North Cambridge) Matignon High School
1953 Cambridge (North Cambridge) Immaculate Conception
1902 Canton St. John the Evangelist
1917 Canton St. John the Evangelist High School
1922 Canton St. Clement
1946 Canton St. Clement Military Academy
1932 Chelsea Our Lady of Grace
1929 Dedham St. Mary
1921 Everett Immaculate Conception
1966 Everett Pope John XXIII High School
1930 Framingham St. Stephen
1947 Framingham St. Joseph College
1956 Framingham Marian High School
1959 Framingham St. Bridget
1959 Framingham St. Tarcisius
1968 Framingham Waushakum Montessori
1972 Framingham Bethany Hill
1956 Franklin St. Mary
1887 Haverhill St. James
1896 Haverhill St. James High School
1938 Haverhill Sacred Heart
1961 Haverhill St. James Kindergarten
1965 Haverhill St. Joseph Kindergarten
1966 Haverhill Merrimack Montessori
1952 Hingham St. Paul
1956 Lowell Keith Hall High School
1899 Lynn St. Joseph
1930 Lynn (West Lynn) Sacred Heart
1930 Lynn St. Mary Boys High School
1945 Lynn (East Lynn) St. Pius Fifth
1926 Malden St. Joseph
1911 Marlborough Immaculate Conception
1929 Medford St. Joseph
1934 Medford St. James
1961 Medford St. Raphael
1962 Medford St. Joseph Educational Clinic
1941 Milton St. Agatha
1954 Milton Fontbonne Academy
1956 Milton Aquinas College
1930 Natick St. Patrick
1923 Newton Centre Sacred Heart
1927 Newton Walnut Park Country Day School for Boys
1929 Newton Centre Sacred Heart High School
1930 Newton Our Lady Help of Christians
1931 Newton Our Lady Help of Christians High School
1961 Newton Aquinas College
1964 Newton St. Joseph Educational Clinic
1966 Newton Walnut Park Montessori
1967 Newton Jackson School
1926 Norwood St. Catherine of Siena
1910 Quincy St. John the Baptist
1927 Quincy St. Joseph
1931 Quincy St. Mary
1961 Quincy (North Quincy) Sacred Heart
1968 Quincy St. Ann
1904 Randolph Boston School for the Deaf
1913 Revere Immaculate Conception
1921 Revere Immaculate Conception High School
1941 Rockland Holy Family
1914 Somerville St. Ann
1919 Somerville St. Clement
1924 Somerville Little Flower
1925 Somerville St. Clement High School
1926 Somerville St. Catherine of Genoa
1883 Stoughton St. Mary
1906 Stoughton Sacred Heart High School
1922 Swampscott St. John the Evangelist
1925 Wakefield St. Joseph
1932 Waltham St. Charles Borromeo High School
1930 Watertown Sacred Heart
1927 Weston Regis College
1915 Weymouth Sacred Heart
1916 Weymouth Sacred Heart High School
1922 Weymouth (East Weymouth) Immaculate Conception
1914 Winchester St. Mary
1922 Winchester St. Mary High School
1955 Winchester Immaculate Conception
1952 Winthrop St. John the Evangelist
Out of USA
1965 Lima Peru San Ricardo School
Out of State
1950 Santa Rosa New Mexico St. Rose of Lima
1954 Santa Fe New Mexico Cristo Rey
1924 Sierra Madre California St. Rita
1925 Los Angeles California Nativity