Where the Sisters taught

Date City (Section) Name







1885 Amesbury St. Joseph



1892 Arlington St. Agnes



1960 Arlington Arlington Catholic High School



1873 Boston (Jamaica Plain) St. Thomas Aquinas



1879 Boston (South Boston) Gate of Heaven



1891 Boston (Brighton) Mount St. Joseph Academy



1891 Boston (Brighton) Mount St. Joseph Academy High School



1899 Boston (Jamaica Plain) Boston School for the Deaf



1899 Boston (Dorchester) Daly Industrial



1902 Boston (Brighton) St. Columbkille



1902 Boston (Charlestown) St. Mary



1910 Boston (Dorchester) St. Ann



1911 Boston (Charlestown) St. Catherine of Siena



1911 Boston St. John



1912 Boston Cathedral



1914 Boston (Roxbury) St. Francis de Sales



1916 Boston (Jamaica Plain) Our Lady of Lourdes



1921 Boston (Allston) St. Anthony of Padua



1921 Boston (Brighton) St. Columbkille High School



1925 Boston (East Boston) St. Lazarus



1925 Boston (Roxbury) St. Rita



1926 Boston (Dorchester) St. Matthew



1927 Boston Cathedral High School



1927 Boston (Jamaica Plain) St. Thomas Aquinas High School



1927 Boston (Dorchester) St. William



1934 Boston (South Boston) Gate of Heaven High School



1934 Boston (Roslindale) Sacred Heart



1936 Boston (Dorchester) St. Ambrose



1936 Boston (Mattapan) St. Angela Merici



1942 Boston (Forest Hills) St. Andrew the Apostle



1950 Boston (Brighton) St. Gabriel



1950 Boston (West Roxbury) St. Theresa of Avila



1952 Boston (Dorchester) St. Brendan



1953 Boston (West Roxbury) Holy Name



1960 Braintree St. Francis of Assisi



1958 Brockton Cardinal Spellman High School



1924 Brookline St. Aidan



1924 Brookline St. Mary of the Assumption



1924 Brookline St. Mary of the Assumption High School



1927 Brookline St. Aidan High School



1885 Cambridge Mount St. Joseph Academy



1885 Cambridge Mount St. Joseph Academy High School



1889 Cambridge St. Paul



1902 Cambridge (East Cambridge) Sacred Heart



1945 Cambridge (East Cambridge) Sacred Heart High School



1947 Cambridge (North Cambridge) Matignon High School



1953 Cambridge (North Cambridge) Immaculate Conception



1902 Canton St. John the Evangelist



1917 Canton St. John the Evangelist High School



1922 Canton St. Clement



1946 Canton St. Clement Military Academy



1932 Chelsea Our Lady of Grace



1929 Dedham St. Mary



1921 Everett Immaculate Conception



1966 Everett Pope John XXIII High School



1930 Framingham St. Stephen



1947 Framingham St. Joseph College



1956 Framingham Marian High School



1959 Framingham St. Bridget



1959 Framingham St. Tarcisius



1968 Framingham Waushakum Montessori



1972 Framingham Bethany Hill



1956 Franklin St. Mary



1887 Haverhill St. James



1896 Haverhill St. James High School



1938 Haverhill Sacred Heart



1961 Haverhill St. James Kindergarten



1965 Haverhill St. Joseph Kindergarten



1966 Haverhill Merrimack Montessori



1952 Hingham St. Paul



1956 Lowell Keith Hall High School



1899 Lynn St. Joseph



1930 Lynn (West Lynn) Sacred Heart



1930 Lynn St. Mary Boys High School



1945 Lynn (East Lynn) St. Pius Fifth



1926 Malden St. Joseph



1911 Marlborough Immaculate Conception



1929 Medford St. Joseph



1934 Medford St. James



1961 Medford St. Raphael



1962 Medford St. Joseph Educational Clinic



1941 Milton St. Agatha



1954 Milton Fontbonne Academy



1956 Milton Aquinas College



1930 Natick St. Patrick



1930 Natick St. Patrick



1923 Newton Centre Sacred Heart



1927 Newton Walnut Park Country Day School for Boys



1929 Newton Centre Sacred Heart High School



1930 Newton Our Lady Help of Christians



1931 Newton Our Lady Help of Christians High School



1961 Newton Aquinas College



1964 Newton St. Joseph Educational Clinic



1966 Newton Walnut Park Montessori



1967 Newton Jackson School



1926 Norwood St. Catherine of Siena



1910 Quincy St. John the Baptist



1927 Quincy St. Joseph



1931 Quincy St. Mary



1961 Quincy (North Quincy) Sacred Heart



1968 Quincy St. Ann



1904 Randolph Boston School for the Deaf



1913 Revere Immaculate Conception



1921 Revere Immaculate Conception High School



1941 Rockland Holy Family



1914 Somerville St. Ann



1919 Somerville St. Clement



1924 Somerville Little Flower



1925 Somerville St. Clement High School



1926 Somerville St. Catherine of Genoa



1883 Stoughton St. Mary



1906 Stoughton Sacred Heart High School



1922 Swampscott St. John the Evangelist



1925 Wakefield St. Joseph



1932 Waltham St. Charles Borromeo High School



1930 Watertown Sacred Heart



1927 Weston Regis College



1915 Weymouth Sacred Heart



1916 Weymouth Sacred Heart High School



1922 Weymouth (East Weymouth) Immaculate Conception



1914 Winchester St. Mary



1922 Winchester St. Mary High School



1955 Winchester Immaculate Conception



1952 Winthrop St. John the Evangelist







Out of USA







1965 Lima Peru San Ricardo School







Out of State







1950 Santa Rosa New Mexico St. Rose of Lima



1954 Santa Fe New Mexico Cristo Rey



1924 Sierra Madre California St. Rita



1925 Los Angeles California Nativity