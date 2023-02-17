St. Joseph Prep in Brighton to close

BRIGHTON -- The trustees of St. Joseph Prep Boston announced in a letter on Feb. 10 that the school will permanently close at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.



"While the strength of our academic program, the caliber of our faculty and staff, and the vibrancy of our community life are beyond question, unfortunately, this does not make SJP immune from the financial challenges that come with a commitment to ensuring an exceptional and accessible education," the trustees said in the letter.



The trustees said that the school has been unable to find any strategic partners that could "support the long-term sustainability of the school." They also cited demographic shifts among middle- and high-school aged children.



"This combination of key factors has resulted in insurmountable financial pressures that have led to this decision," they said.



The school is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. It was formed in 2011 as a merger between two smaller schools: Mount St. Joseph Academy in Brighton, established as an all-girls' school in 1885, and Trinity Catholic High School in Newton, established in 1893. The merged school is located in the building of the former Mount St. Joseph Academy.



St. Joseph Prep's website reports that there are nearly 250 students currently enrolled, representing almost 50 communities.



"Over the last decade, SJP has quickly developed into a school known for its highly regarded and dedicated teachers, innovative curriculum, and diverse student body. Students graduate prepared for success in college and in life, empowered to become young people of character, integrity, and leaders in their community," the trustees said.



They promised that the full board, administration, and congregation will support St. Joseph Prep community members through this transition.



"As devastating as closing this 137-year-old institution is, we will work to ensure that this process is one that conveys the maximum possible respect and support for everyone whose lives and careers are impacted," the trustees said.

Advertisement