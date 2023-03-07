Cardinal O'Malley's statement on reappointment to Council of Cardinals



Pope names new cardinals to his council of advisers



(The following statement was issued by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley March 7, 2023 regarding his reappointment to Pope Francis's council of cardinal advisors, also referred to as the C9. Cardinal O'Malley has served on the council since it was formed in 2013.)







"This morning, I was notified that Pope Francis has renewed my appointment to the Council of Cardinals. It is an honor to serve in this capacity, and I am grateful for the Holy Father's faith and confidence in my assistance. With membership drawn from throughout the world, the Council advises Pope Francis on matters concerning the life of the Universal Church.



As we approach the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' election on March 13, we are reminded of the gift of the Holy Father's spiritual and pastoral leadership for the more than 1 billion Catholics across the globe. The Pope leads with a shepherd's heart, seeking out those most in need and the forgotten and voiceless on the peripheries of our societies, inspiring us all to hear and respond to the Lord's call to service on behalf of all our brothers and sisters.



During this season of Lent, we ask God's blessing on Pope Francis for continued good health and give thanks for the Holy Father's joy in serving Christ and the people of God."