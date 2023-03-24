Archdiocesan high school champions

Patrick E. O’Connor Special to The Pilot Local Friday 24th of March 2023
As the winter sports season comes to an end, four Catholic high schools took home state titles in basketball.

Malden Catholic boys repeated as Division 2 champions with a 72-54 win over Mansfield on Friday evening at Tsongas Arena in Lowell. Led by Coach John Walsh, a 1997 MC graduate, the Lancers end the season 23-2.

Archbishop Williams boys won the Division 3 title with a 76-71 win over the boys from St. Mary's in Lynn, last year's Division 3 champions. The championship is the first for the school. Led by Coach Brian Holden, a 1990 graduate of Archbishop Williams, the Bishops end the season at 24-1.

The girls from St. Mary in Lynn repeated as Division 3 champions on Saturday, March 18, at the Tsongas Arena with a 45-41 win over Bishop Fenwick. Led by Coach Jeff Newhall, the Spartans end the season at 23-2.

Cathedral High School girls trekked up the Tsongas Arena on Sunday, March 19, and won the Division 4 title with a 75-53 win over Wahconah. Led by Coach Clinton Lassiter, the Panthers end the season at 21-4. The Division 4 title is the team's fifth title in eight years and includes a co-championship in 2020.

Two Catholic high schools competed for state title wins in hockey on Sunday, March 19, at TD Garden in Boston but lost to their rivals in hard-fought games on the ice. Xaverian High School boys lost to Pope Francis (a Catholic high school in Springfield) 3-2. Led by Coach David Spinale, the Hawks end at 16-9. The girls from St. Mary in Lynn lost to Shrewsbury 4-1. The Spartans had a great season though, ending at 25-2.