Archdiocesan high school champions

As the winter sports season comes to an end, four Catholic high schools took home state titles in basketball.



Malden Catholic boys repeated as Division 2 champions with a 72-54 win over Mansfield on Friday evening at Tsongas Arena in Lowell. Led by Coach John Walsh, a 1997 MC graduate, the Lancers end the season 23-2.



Archbishop Williams boys won the Division 3 title with a 76-71 win over the boys from St. Mary's in Lynn, last year's Division 3 champions. The championship is the first for the school. Led by Coach Brian Holden, a 1990 graduate of Archbishop Williams, the Bishops end the season at 24-1.



The girls from St. Mary in Lynn repeated as Division 3 champions on Saturday, March 18, at the Tsongas Arena with a 45-41 win over Bishop Fenwick. Led by Coach Jeff Newhall, the Spartans end the season at 23-2.



Cathedral High School girls trekked up the Tsongas Arena on Sunday, March 19, and won the Division 4 title with a 75-53 win over Wahconah. Led by Coach Clinton Lassiter, the Panthers end the season at 21-4. The Division 4 title is the team's fifth title in eight years and includes a co-championship in 2020.



Two Catholic high schools competed for state title wins in hockey on Sunday, March 19, at TD Garden in Boston but lost to their rivals in hard-fought games on the ice. Xaverian High School boys lost to Pope Francis (a Catholic high school in Springfield) 3-2. Led by Coach David Spinale, the Hawks end at 16-9. The girls from St. Mary in Lynn lost to Shrewsbury 4-1. The Spartans had a great season though, ending at 25-2.

