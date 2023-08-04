Growing our One Family in Mission

Here in the Pontifical Mission Societies of Boston, we've spent the last year looking for just the right person to add to our One Family in Mission. During the process, we've met many wonderful, talented people. None stood out as having the necessary "mission-mindedness" until we met Michele Tracia. We connected over a Mite Box!







Please join us in welcoming Michele as our new Mission Education Coordinator for the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA).







As an MCA Mission Educator, Michele will work in collaboration with, and in support of teachers, school administrators, parents, and faith formation educators. She'll help share the worldwide work of missionaries with the young people of the Archdiocese of Boston. Each school and faith formation program in the Archdiocese may call on her to assist in forming students as missionary learners by using our creative, cohesive curricula. Through easy-to-implement ideas, a monthly MCA calendar, and educational programs that complement existing religious education studies, Michele will support the Church's mission of helping students discover their baptismal responsibility to evangelize. Students will grow in their understanding of the lives of their peers in the developing world and become active missionary scholars through their own witness, prayer, and sacrifice as active MCA members.







Prior to this role, Michele spent the last six years as a Director of College Counseling and Guidance at Saint Joseph Preparatory High School in Brighton, Mass. And as the Director of Early College programs for the Southeastern Regional School District. She has served as a volunteer for Notre Dame Academy, Providence College, Easton public schools and at Holy Cross Parish in Easton, Mass. In addition to being a high school educator, Michele has also served as Chief Student Affairs Officer at various colleges and universities. She is enthusiastic about education and helping students realize their academic, faith, and personal potential.







Michele grew up in the Saint Mary of the Hills Parish in Milton, Mass. And attended Saint Mary of the Hills School. It was at St. Mary's that she first experienced the stories and work of Catholic missionaries. She has fond memories of supporting the missions through MCA's Mite Box donations (which, at the time, was a competition between homeroom classes) and the annual eighth grade fundraiser football game for the missions.



Michele is excited to continue to share the Catholic faith with students, help them to see their own connection to the universal Church, and serve others through their membership in the Missionary Childhood Association.



Welcome to the family, Michele!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.