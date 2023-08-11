Sinking fear

How do we find God in the storms and struggles of our lives, in the trials we encounter in trying to do His will?







God commands Elijah in today's First Reading to stand on the mountain and await His passing by. And in the Gospel, Jesus makes the disciples set out across the waters to meet Him.







In each case, the Lord makes Himself present amid frightening tumult -- heavy winds and high waves, fire, and earthquakes.







Elijah hides his face. Perhaps he remembers Moses, who met God on the same mountain, also amid fire, thunder, and smoke (see Deuteronomy 4:10-15; Exodus 19:17-19). God told Moses no one could see His face and live, and He sheltered Moses in the hollow of a rock, as He shelters Elijah in a cave (see Exodus 33:18-23).







The disciples, likewise, are too terrified to look on the face of God. Today's Gospel is a revelation of Jesus' divine identity. Only God treads across the crest of the sea (see Job 9:8) and rules the raging waters (see Psalm 89:9-10). And the words of assurance that Jesus speaks -- "It is I" -- are those God used to identify Himself to Moses (see Exodus 3:14; Isaiah 43:10).







Even Peter is too overcome by fear to imitate his Lord. His fears, Jesus tells him, are a sign of his lack of faith. And so, it often is with us. Our fears make us doubt, make it hard to see His glory dwelling in our midst.







Yet, we should know, as we sing in today's Psalm, that His salvation is near to those who hope in Him. By faith we should know, as Paul asserts in today's Epistle, that we are heirs to the promises made to His children, Israel.







We must trust that He whispers to us in the trials of our lives -- that He who has called us to walk along the way of His steps -- save us whenever we begin to sink.







Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time







1 Kings 19:9, 11-13



Psalm 85:9-14



Romans 9:1-5



Matthew 14:22-33







- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

