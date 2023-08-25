From Cardinal Seán's blog

I want to begin this week by noting how painfully aware we are of the suffering of the people of Maui in the wake of the recent wildfires. The devastation there and the loss of so many lives is truly tragic.



In response, we have authorized a collection to be held over the next several weekends, at the discretion of the pastor, that will go towards relief efforts in Maui. The people of the archdiocese have always been very generous in supporting victims of these kinds of natural disasters, and we know they will be in this case, as well.







Bishop Antonysamy Francis



Friday, I was visited by Bishop Antonysamy Francis of the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, who came accompanied by Father Selva Raj. Kumbakonam is a rural diocese in Southern India, and Bishop Antonysamy visits the archdiocese periodically for mission appeals. He also has seminarians who are studying here and priests who are helping out in the archdiocese.



It was lovely to see him again, and I very much appreciated his gift of an Indian prayer shawl.







Healing Mass



On Saturday evening, we had our annual Healing Mass for survivors of clergy sexual abuse and their families at the Pastoral Center. It was well attended, and afterward, there was a light reception where I was able to greet the people.



We are so grateful to Vivian Soper and the staff at our Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach, who do so much to organize this event every year.







Annual retreat for New England bishops



Sunday through Wednesday, we had our annual retreat for the bishops of New England. As in past years, it was held at the Franciscan Guesthouse in Kennebunkport, Maine.



The retreat brings together the bishops of Region I, which includes the Province of Boston (the dioceses of Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire) and the Province of Hartford (the dioceses of Connecticut and the Diocese of Providence). We were also very happy to be joined this year by the new Melkite Eparch of Newton, Francois Beyrouti.



Bishop Christopher Coyne was gracious enough to organize the retreat for us. And, of course, we congratulate him once again on his upcoming assignment as Coadjutor Archbishop of Hartford.



Our retreat master this year was Abbot Jeremy Driscoll of Mount Angel Abbey in Oregon. He preached a very moving and spiritual retreat with the theme the "Theology of Resurrection."



It was a beautiful retreat, and I know all the bishops enjoyed it a great deal.