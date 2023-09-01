Deacon Rafael Bautista

Read Special Section

Born on Sept. 2, 1959, in Bani, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Deacon Bautista is son of the late Manuel and Leonor Lara Bautista, the second of their 10 children.



All of his education was in his native Dominican Republic.



He and his wife Paula (Nova) Bautista are the parents of four children: Julia, Carlos, Randy, and Lily, all currently living in the Boston area. They are also the proud grandparents of four grandchildren: Nicholas, Leila, Penelope, and Zoey.



He has been active and serving in various ministries in the collaborative parishes of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Thomas Aquinas, both in Jamaica Plain; and St. Mary of the Angels, Roxbury.



He is the owner and manager of American Cleaning Company, Brighton.