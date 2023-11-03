Your seminarians, our annual update
Each fall The Pilot tries to give you an update on the seminarians of the archdiocese. There are three seminaries within the archdiocese which have seminarians at various stages of priestly formation -- Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, Weston; (psjs.edu); Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Brookline; (rmsboston.org); and St. John Seminary, Brighton (sjs.edu). Sometimes we have seminarians in seminaries outside the archdiocese but who are preparing for eventual service in our archdiocese. Currently we have one seminarian at Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Providence, Rhode Island (olpseminary.com). We often have one or more seminarians at the Pontifical North American College at Rome, (pnac.org); right now there are no seminarians there, but there is still a Boston presence there with a student priest at NAC.
Recent documents on priestly formation have required new names for the various stages of priestly formation prior to ordination. These are based on the four pillars of formation proposed by Pope St. John Paul II and adopted by most seminaries -- the human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral.
An even more recent addition to the formation has been a requirement of the Holy See of a "propaedeutic" year. It's a kind of novitiate or introductory year to what the seminary is to be about. One aspect of it is that the year is to a full 365 days (and I guess 366 in leap years). It is not like an academic year which is usually about 180-200 days.
The support which the faithful of our archdiocese have shown towards our seminarians and seminaries is most important. Obviously material support is important. Above all though your spiritual and moral support is probably even more needed. The seminarians rely on our prayers; a word of encouragement; and, if one is working in your parish, a hello and a thank you.
Most often the question asked is how many seminarians do we have preparing for future ordination in the Archdiocese of Boston? Some ask a broader question "How many seminarians are there in our seminaries?"
Below is a list of our Boston seminarians by name and probable year of ordination with their present seminary assignment.
The Boston Seminarians 2023-2024
Fritz Anacreon, 2026, Redemptoris Mater
Aaron Arbizo, 2030, Redemptoris Mater
Giovanni F. Argote Infante, 2024, Redemptoris Mater
Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII
Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII
Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John
Vincenzo Caruso, 2026, Redemptoris Mater
Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John
Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2028, Redemptoris Mater
Alexander J Charow, 2026, St. John
Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John
Luca Contini, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Brian R. Daley, 2025, St. John
Miguel Angel De Loera, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Brian Delaney, 2025, Pope St. John XXIII
Ulises Diaz Montano, 2028, Redemptoris Mater
Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence
Marcelo Ferrari, 2024, St. John
Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater
Kyle T. Gregg, 2027, St. John
Gabriel Hanley, 2024, Redemptoris Mater
Matthew Harrington, 2024, St. John
Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John
Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John
David Joanis, 2024, St. John
Christopher Letizia, 2024, St. John
Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John
Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John
Diego Mendoza, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Thiago Mesquita de Sousa, 2027, St. John
Maximillian Meunke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII
Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater
John Monbouquette, 2030, St. John
Barry Mongeon, 2024, Pope St. John XXIII
Gustavo Neitzke, 2027, Redemptoris Mater
Joseph Thuy V. Nguyen, 2025, St. John
Mateus Oliveira Martin, 2025, Redemptoris Mater
Christian Ortez, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Javier A. Padilla, 2026, Redemptoris Mater
Diego Alejandro Pena, 2025, Redemptoris Mater
Dong Huy Pham, 2025, St. John
Luis Alberto Piceno, 2024, Redemptoris Mater
David Pineda, 2024, St. John
Thomas Rishad, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII
Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater
Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John
Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John
Aaron C. Sanz, 2027, Redemptoris Mater
Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Christopher Silebi, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
John Tanyi, 2024, Pope St. John XXIII
Matthew Thoni, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Hung Viet Tran, 2024, St. John
Giovanni Michael Trimboli, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Isaac Velasquez, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Jeremy Wagner, 2024, St. John
Felix Mary Waldron, FPO, 2025, St. John
Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John
Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John
The Seminaries
Our Lady of Providence, where there is one Boston seminarian, has a capacity of 26 seminarians in four years of college seminary formation. There are 14 other seminarians from other arch/dioceses in the United States. There are four full-time, and four part-time faculty.
Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary has a capacity of 80 seminarians and there are currently 42 seminarians from arch/dioceses in the United States, other nations, and religious orders. The seminary provides four years of formation. There are 10 full-time faculty, and 16 part-time faculty. Of the current enrollment there are eight men in formation for the Boston archdiocese over the four years at Pope St. John.
Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary has 27 seminarians in 10 years of formation; all those seminarians are candidates for the archdiocese of Boston and there are three full-time faculty members.
St. John Seminary has a capacity of 85 seminarians and currently reports 55 resident students, and 33 commuters (students who live elsewhere in religious communities in the vicinity but have some of their formation at St. John). All 26 of the Boston seminarians at St. John are residents and they span seven years of formation. Among the other resident seminarians are candidates from other US arch/dioceses and other nations. There are 30 faculty members, 15 each of full-time and part-time.
Since the Pontifical North American College at Rome is mentioned above and as there are multiple alumni priests (and bishops) of the archdiocese, the present enrollment at PNAC is 101 in four years of formation. There are 10 full-time faculty. The seminary has a capacity of 225.