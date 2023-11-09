Women Religious Jubilarians 2023
Following are the women religious in the Archdiocese of Boston celebrating significant jubilees in 2023, listed alphabetically by congregation.
85th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Ann Marie Masone, CSJ
80th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Catherine Ginty, CSJ
Sister Ernestine Quealy, CSJ
Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Irene Ledoux, SSCh
75th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Yvette Beford, SSA
Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Mary Lorenzina, Carmelo, FSP
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Mary Elizabeth Delaney, SNDdeN
Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary
Sister Cecile Mailloux, SMSM
Holy Union Sisters
Sister Marilyn Gignac, SUSC
Sisters of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary
Sister Lorraine Normand, SASV
Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Alice Kenneally, SCH
70th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Elizabeth Cawley, CSJ
Sister Francis Marilyn DeCoste, CSJ
Sister Marie Faubert, CSJ
Sister Margaret Joyce, CSJ
Sister Mary Therese Martin, CSJ
Sister Jean Mulloy, CSJ
Sister Diane Neumyer, CSJ
Sister Phyllis O'Callaghan, CSJ
Sisters of Jesus Crucified
Sister Mary Ruth Dauginikas, CJC
Sister Mary Angela Gvazdauskas, CJC
Religious of the Good Shepherd
Sister Ann Sebastian Roussel, RGS
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Francis Timothy Quinn, SNDdeN
Sister Mary Louise Blanchard, SNDdeN
Sister Marie Catherine Pero, SNDdeN
Sisters of Charity (Halifax)
Sister Maureen Elizabeth Burke, SC
Sister Catherine Angela Fortuna, SC
Sister Blanche LaRose, SC
Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary
Sister Mary Ida Snyder, SMSM
Sister Jeannette Bernier, SMSM
Sister Mary Rita Philippon, SMSM
Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Jeannette Desorcy, SSCh
Missionary Franciscans
Sister Eileen Hurley, MFIC
Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Gertrude Lavoie, RJM
65th Jubilarians
Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Maureen Doherty, CSJ
Sister Maryann Enright, CSJ
Sister Brenda Forry, CSJ
Sister Kathleen Hagerty, CSJ
Sister Catherine Mozzicato, CSJ
Sister Helen Power, CSJ
Sister Roberta Ristuccia, CSJ
Sister Margaret Rooney, CSJ
Sister Patricia Underwood, CSJ
Sister Margaret Wallace, CSJ
Congregation of Divine Providence
Sister Alice Marie Lyon, CDP
Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Mary Louise Brink, SC
Sister Mildred Crowley, SC
Sister Mary Foley, SC
Sister Barbara Higgins, SC
Sister Marjorie Higgins, SC
Sister Theresa Joseph Kramer, SC
Sister Teresa Regan, SC
Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
Sister Irene Martineau, SASV
Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Vivian Petenaude, RJM
60th Jubilarians
Grey Nuns
Sister Marie Mansfield, SGM
Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Patricia Boyle, CSJ
Sister Rose Canney, CSJ
Sister Catherine Clifford, CSJ
Sister Mary Gowern, CSJ
Sister Charlotte Gulino, CSJ
Sister Mary Ellen O'Connell, CSJ
Sister Ellen Powers, CSJ
Sister Susan Reilly, CSJ
Sister Kathleen Short, CSJ
Sister Frances Wool, CSJ
Religious of the Good Shepherd
Sister Mary Farren, RGS
Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister Barbara Jean Maloy, O.Carm.
Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Yvette Bellerose, SSA
Sister Michele Jacques, SSA
Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Janet Veno, SMSM
Sister Jeanne Perrault, SMSM
Sister Susan K. Scherkenbach, SMSM
Sisters of Divine Providence
Sister Francesca O'Regan, CDP
Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Beatrice Bigatao, FSP
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Patricia Butler, SNDdeN
Sister Ann Daly, SNDdeN
Sister Ellen Keane, SNDdeN
Sister Kathleen Leary, SNDdeN
Sister Mary Reardon, SNDdeN
Sister Virginia Scally, SNDdeN
Sister Paula Tinlin, SNDdeN
Sister Mary Frie, SNDdeN
Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africa
Sister Mary Fisher, FMSA
School Sisters of Notre Dame
Sister Virginia Bobrowski, SSND
Sister Ruth Marie Haley, SSND
Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Margaret Dolan, SCH
Sister Sally McLaughlin, SCH
Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Aline Geoffroy, PM
Sister Suzanne Dubois, PM
Sister Alice McAtee, PM
Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Suzanne Beaudoin, SSCh
Missionary Franciscans IC
Sister Jeanette Gaudet, MFIC
Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Michelle Authier, RJM
Sister Alice Cote, RJM
Religious of Christian Education
Sister Martha Brigham, RCE
50th Jubilarians
Medical Missionaries of Mary
Sister Kathie Shea, MMM
Sister Cheryl Blanchard, MMM
Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Dorothy Burns, CSJ
Missionary Franciscans IC
Sister Irene Laurence, MFIC
25th Jubilarians
Congregation of Divine Providence
Sister Gladys Segovia-Leon, CDP
Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Jhorna Gomes, SMSM