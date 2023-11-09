Women Religious Jubilarians 2023

Following are the women religious in the Archdiocese of Boston celebrating significant jubilees in 2023, listed alphabetically by congregation.



85th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Ann Marie Masone, CSJ



80th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Catherine Ginty, CSJ

Sister Ernestine Quealy, CSJ



Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Irene Ledoux, SSCh



75th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Yvette Beford, SSA



Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Mary Lorenzina, Carmelo, FSP



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Mary Elizabeth Delaney, SNDdeN



Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary

Sister Cecile Mailloux, SMSM



Holy Union Sisters

Sister Marilyn Gignac, SUSC



Sisters of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

Sister Lorraine Normand, SASV



Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Alice Kenneally, SCH



70th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Elizabeth Cawley, CSJ

Sister Francis Marilyn DeCoste, CSJ

Sister Marie Faubert, CSJ

Sister Margaret Joyce, CSJ

Sister Mary Therese Martin, CSJ

Sister Jean Mulloy, CSJ

Sister Diane Neumyer, CSJ

Sister Phyllis O'Callaghan, CSJ


Sisters of Jesus Crucified

Sister Mary Ruth Dauginikas, CJC

Sister Mary Angela Gvazdauskas, CJC



Religious of the Good Shepherd

Sister Ann Sebastian Roussel, RGS



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Francis Timothy Quinn, SNDdeN

Sister Mary Louise Blanchard, SNDdeN

Sister Marie Catherine Pero, SNDdeN



Sisters of Charity (Halifax)

Sister Maureen Elizabeth Burke, SC

Sister Catherine Angela Fortuna, SC

Sister Blanche LaRose, SC



Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary

Sister Mary Ida Snyder, SMSM

Sister Jeannette Bernier, SMSM

Sister Mary Rita Philippon, SMSM



Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Jeannette Desorcy, SSCh



Missionary Franciscans

Sister Eileen Hurley, MFIC



Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Gertrude Lavoie, RJM



65th Jubilarians



Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Maureen Doherty, CSJ

Sister Maryann Enright, CSJ

Sister Brenda Forry, CSJ

Sister Kathleen Hagerty, CSJ

Sister Catherine Mozzicato, CSJ

Sister Helen Power, CSJ

Sister Roberta Ristuccia, CSJ

Sister Margaret Rooney, CSJ

Sister Patricia Underwood, CSJ

Sister Margaret Wallace, CSJ



Congregation of Divine Providence

Sister Alice Marie Lyon, CDP



Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Mary Louise Brink, SC

Sister Mildred Crowley, SC

Sister Mary Foley, SC

Sister Barbara Higgins, SC

Sister Marjorie Higgins, SC

Sister Theresa Joseph Kramer, SC

Sister Teresa Regan, SC



Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

Sister Irene Martineau, SASV



Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Vivian Petenaude, RJM



60th Jubilarians



Grey Nuns

Sister Marie Mansfield, SGM



Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Patricia Boyle, CSJ

Sister Rose Canney, CSJ

Sister Catherine Clifford, CSJ

Sister Mary Gowern, CSJ

Sister Charlotte Gulino, CSJ

Sister Mary Ellen O'Connell, CSJ

Sister Ellen Powers, CSJ

Sister Susan Reilly, CSJ

Sister Kathleen Short, CSJ

Sister Frances Wool, CSJ



Religious of the Good Shepherd

Sister Mary Farren, RGS



Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister Barbara Jean Maloy, O.Carm.



Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Yvette Bellerose, SSA

Sister Michele Jacques, SSA



Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Janet Veno, SMSM

Sister Jeanne Perrault, SMSM

Sister Susan K. Scherkenbach, SMSM



Sisters of Divine Providence

Sister Francesca O'Regan, CDP



Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Beatrice Bigatao, FSP



Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Patricia Butler, SNDdeN

Sister Ann Daly, SNDdeN

Sister Ellen Keane, SNDdeN

Sister Kathleen Leary, SNDdeN

Sister Mary Reardon, SNDdeN

Sister Virginia Scally, SNDdeN

Sister Paula Tinlin, SNDdeN

Sister Mary Frie, SNDdeN



Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africa

Sister Mary Fisher, FMSA



School Sisters of Notre Dame

Sister Virginia Bobrowski, SSND

Sister Ruth Marie Haley, SSND



Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Margaret Dolan, SCH

Sister Sally McLaughlin, SCH



Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Aline Geoffroy, PM

Sister Suzanne Dubois, PM

Sister Alice McAtee, PM



Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Suzanne Beaudoin, SSCh



Missionary Franciscans IC

Sister Jeanette Gaudet, MFIC



Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Michelle Authier, RJM

Sister Alice Cote, RJM



Religious of Christian Education

Sister Martha Brigham, RCE



50th Jubilarians



Medical Missionaries of Mary

Sister Kathie Shea, MMM

Sister Cheryl Blanchard, MMM



Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Dorothy Burns, CSJ



Missionary Franciscans IC

Sister Irene Laurence, MFIC



25th Jubilarians



Congregation of Divine Providence

Sister Gladys Segovia-Leon, CDP



Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Jhorna Gomes, SMSM