Women Religious Jubilarians 2023

Following are the women religious in the Archdiocese of Boston celebrating significant jubilees in 2023, listed alphabetically by congregation.







85th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Ann Marie Masone, CSJ







80th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Catherine Ginty, CSJ



Sister Ernestine Quealy, CSJ







Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Irene Ledoux, SSCh







75th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Yvette Beford, SSA







Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Mary Lorenzina, Carmelo, FSP







Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Mary Elizabeth Delaney, SNDdeN







Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary



Sister Cecile Mailloux, SMSM







Holy Union Sisters



Sister Marilyn Gignac, SUSC







Sisters of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary



Sister Lorraine Normand, SASV







Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Alice Kenneally, SCH







70th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Elizabeth Cawley, CSJ



Sister Francis Marilyn DeCoste, CSJ



Sister Marie Faubert, CSJ



Sister Margaret Joyce, CSJ



Sister Mary Therese Martin, CSJ



Sister Jean Mulloy, CSJ



Sister Diane Neumyer, CSJ



Sister Phyllis O'Callaghan, CSJ







Sisters of Jesus Crucified



Sister Mary Ruth Dauginikas, CJC



Sister Mary Angela Gvazdauskas, CJC







Religious of the Good Shepherd



Sister Ann Sebastian Roussel, RGS







Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Francis Timothy Quinn, SNDdeN



Sister Mary Louise Blanchard, SNDdeN



Sister Marie Catherine Pero, SNDdeN







Sisters of Charity (Halifax)



Sister Maureen Elizabeth Burke, SC



Sister Catherine Angela Fortuna, SC



Sister Blanche LaRose, SC







Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary



Sister Mary Ida Snyder, SMSM



Sister Jeannette Bernier, SMSM



Sister Mary Rita Philippon, SMSM







Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Jeannette Desorcy, SSCh







Missionary Franciscans



Sister Eileen Hurley, MFIC







Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Gertrude Lavoie, RJM







65th Jubilarians







Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Maureen Doherty, CSJ



Sister Maryann Enright, CSJ



Sister Brenda Forry, CSJ



Sister Kathleen Hagerty, CSJ



Sister Catherine Mozzicato, CSJ



Sister Helen Power, CSJ



Sister Roberta Ristuccia, CSJ



Sister Margaret Rooney, CSJ



Sister Patricia Underwood, CSJ



Sister Margaret Wallace, CSJ







Congregation of Divine Providence



Sister Alice Marie Lyon, CDP







Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Mary Louise Brink, SC



Sister Mildred Crowley, SC



Sister Mary Foley, SC



Sister Barbara Higgins, SC



Sister Marjorie Higgins, SC



Sister Theresa Joseph Kramer, SC



Sister Teresa Regan, SC







Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary



Sister Irene Martineau, SASV







Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Vivian Petenaude, RJM







60th Jubilarians







Grey Nuns



Sister Marie Mansfield, SGM







Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Patricia Boyle, CSJ



Sister Rose Canney, CSJ



Sister Catherine Clifford, CSJ



Sister Mary Gowern, CSJ



Sister Charlotte Gulino, CSJ



Sister Mary Ellen O'Connell, CSJ



Sister Ellen Powers, CSJ



Sister Susan Reilly, CSJ



Sister Kathleen Short, CSJ



Sister Frances Wool, CSJ







Religious of the Good Shepherd



Sister Mary Farren, RGS







Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister Barbara Jean Maloy, O.Carm.







Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Yvette Bellerose, SSA



Sister Michele Jacques, SSA







Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Janet Veno, SMSM



Sister Jeanne Perrault, SMSM



Sister Susan K. Scherkenbach, SMSM







Sisters of Divine Providence



Sister Francesca O'Regan, CDP







Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Beatrice Bigatao, FSP







Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Patricia Butler, SNDdeN



Sister Ann Daly, SNDdeN



Sister Ellen Keane, SNDdeN



Sister Kathleen Leary, SNDdeN



Sister Mary Reardon, SNDdeN



Sister Virginia Scally, SNDdeN



Sister Paula Tinlin, SNDdeN



Sister Mary Frie, SNDdeN







Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africa



Sister Mary Fisher, FMSA







School Sisters of Notre Dame



Sister Virginia Bobrowski, SSND



Sister Ruth Marie Haley, SSND







Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Margaret Dolan, SCH



Sister Sally McLaughlin, SCH







Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Aline Geoffroy, PM



Sister Suzanne Dubois, PM



Sister Alice McAtee, PM







Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Suzanne Beaudoin, SSCh







Missionary Franciscans IC



Sister Jeanette Gaudet, MFIC







Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Michelle Authier, RJM



Sister Alice Cote, RJM







Religious of Christian Education



Sister Martha Brigham, RCE







50th Jubilarians







Medical Missionaries of Mary



Sister Kathie Shea, MMM



Sister Cheryl Blanchard, MMM







Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Dorothy Burns, CSJ







Missionary Franciscans IC



Sister Irene Laurence, MFIC







25th Jubilarians







Congregation of Divine Providence



Sister Gladys Segovia-Leon, CDP







Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Jhorna Gomes, SMSM