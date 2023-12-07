Archdiocesan high school football season wrap-up

As the fall football season comes to an end, The Pilot extends congratulations to Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood winning the Division 1 Superbowl with a 35-21 win over St. John Prep in Danvers. Congratulations also to the two schools and Catholic Memorial sharing a three-way tie for the Catholic Conference Title.







Arlington Catholic vs. Shawsheen Valley Technical



Traveling over to Billerica on Thanksgiving eve in year four of this rivalry, the Arlington Catholic Cougars ended the season with a 41-7 loss. Led by Coach Dave Wilcox, fourth season, Arlington Catholic ends at 1-10. Shawsheen Valley Tech, led by Al Costabile, had a great season ending at 10-1.







Cardinal Spellman vs. Archbishop Williams



Playing at home on Thanksgiving eve, the Archbishop Williams football team hosted Cardinal Spellman and got to celebrate a 42-14 win. The win was the second in a row for Archbishop Williams, which leads this rivalry at 30-15. Led by Matt Reggiannini, Archbishop Williams ends at 5-6. Despite the Thanksgiving eve loss, Cardinal Spellman, led by co-coaches Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson, had a nice season ending at 7-4.







Cathedral vs. Chelsea



Advertisement

Traveling to Chelsea High on Thanksgiving eve in year four of this rivalry, the boys from the South End of Boston ended a stellar season with a 20-0 win over Chelsea. Previously in the state tournament round, Cathedral advanced to the final four round on Nov. 17 but lost to West Boylston 36-0 in the Division 8 semi-playoff. Cathedral, led by Derek Beasley, ends at 8-3. Chelsea, led by David Roque, ends at 3-7.







St. Mary, Lynn, vs. Everett



Traveling to Memorial Field in Everett on Thanksgiving eve in year one of this new rivalry, the boys from St. Mary's in Lynn ended the season with a 56-28 loss. Previously, on Friday, Sept. 15, Coach Driscoll got his 100th win with a 15-14 win over Winthrop. Led by Sean Driscoll, St. Mary ends the season at 6-5. Everett, led by first-year Coach Justin Flores, had a great season, too, ending at 8-3.







Lowell Catholic vs. Greater Lowell Tech



Playing on Thanksgiving eve in year six of this rivalry, Lowell Catholic ended the season with a 42-6 loss. Led by first-year Coach Joe Cavanaugh, Lowell Catholic ends at 1-10. Greater Lowell Tech, led by Shane Abrams, ends at 4-8. Overall, Greater Lowell Tech leads the rivalry at 4-2-0.







St. John, Shrewsbury, vs. Malden Catholic



In year two of this new rivalry, Malden Catholic trekked to Shrewsbury on Thanksgiving eve, only to lose the game 33-14. Led by Coach Joe Gaff, Malden Catholic ends at 4-7. St. John, Shrewsbury, led by John Vassar, ends at 5-6.







Central Catholic vs. Lawrence



Playing at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thanksgiving morning, Central Catholic won a close game with a 17-14 win over their neighboring rival. Led by first-year Coach John Sexton, Central Catholic ends at 5-6. Lawrence, led by Coach Rhandy Audate, ends at 4-7.







Catholic Memorial vs. Boston College High



In the 60th clash of this wonderful rivalry, the CM Knights traveled to Boston College High on Thanksgiving morning and triumphed with a 50-22 win.



The win for CM and Xaverian giving St. John Prep their first loss enabled the three schools to share the Catholic Conference Title in a three-way tie. CM had hopes of advancing to another attempt for the Division 2 Superbowl but lost a tough game to Marshfield in the final four round on Nov. 18. CM won the Division 2 Superbowl in 2021 and 2022. Led by John DiBiaso, CM ends at 8-3. Despite the Thanksgiving Day loss, the BC High Eagles, led by Ed Mantie, had a good season, too, ending at 6-5. Overall, BC High leads the rivalry at 37-22-1. CM, however, has won the Thanksgiving Day game every year since 2017.







Bishop Fenwick, Peabody, vs. Masconomet Regional



Playing at home on Thanksgiving morning in year two of this new rivalry, Bishop Fenwick ended their season with a 39-3 win over Masconomet. Led by Dave Woods, Fenwick ends at 6-5. Masconomet, led by Gavin Monagle, ends at 2-8.







St. John Prep, Danvers, vs. Xaverian, Westwood



Playing at home on Thanksgiving morning in the 55th meeting of this rivalry, Xaverian gave the boys from Danvers their first loss of the season with a close 23-21 win in an exciting game. With wins in the final four round on Saturday, Nov. 18 (Xaverian beat Needham 20-17 and St. John's Prep beat Andover 35-7), the two teams met again on Wednesday evening, Nov. 29, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for the Division 1 Superbowl. In another exciting clash well attended by fans from both schools, Xaverian triumphed with a 35-21 win. The win is the first Superbowl win for Xaverian since 2015. Led by Alex Fornaro '78, Xaverian ends at 11-2. Despite losing the Thanksgiving Day game and the Superbowl to Xaverian, St. John Prep, led by Brian St. Pierre, had a great season, too, ending at 11-2. Overall, Xaverian leads the series at 32-23.