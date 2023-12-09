Pope names Father Cristiano Barbosa auxiliary bishop of Boston

Watch the press conference live, below, at 11:30 a.m.

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley announced Dec. 9 that Pope Francis has named Father Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop-Elect Barbosa, 47, has served as Episcopal Vicar for the Central Region and as Secretary for Evangelization and Discipleship since July 1. He will continue in these roles after his episcopal ordination on Feb. 3, 2024, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston."I am grateful to our Holy Father Pope Francis for blessing the archdiocese with the appointment of Bishop-elect Barbosa. He offers a shepherd's heart and a wide range of experiences that have prepared him for this new role in the life of the Church," Cardinal O'Malley said."His theological background, extensive parish experience, and ministry with the ethnic community clearly appealed to the Holy Father in making this appointment. We join with the entire Archdiocese of Boston in praying for Bishop-elect Barbosa as he prepares to assume this new and important responsibility and for the joy he brings to his ministry in service to Christ and the Church," the cardinal added.Bishop-elect Barbosa expressed his gratitude for his appointment.

"I am humbled by the great confidence the Holy Father has shown in me by this appointment today. I am happy if I can serve in love God and his people. The work of the church is bringing reconciliation and unity. We are ministers of unity and peace. I want to thank Cardinal Seán for his confidence and for his great love for the Archdiocese and its people in all its cultural diversity," Bishop-Elect Barbosa said.



Born in Adamantina, Brazil, Bishop-elect Barbosa was ordained to the priesthood in December 2007 at the Diocesan Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Bauru in the Diocese of Bauru, Brazil. He later served in several parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston, including St. Anthony of Padua and St. Francis of Assisi Parishes in Cambridge, and Holy Family, Immaculate Conception, and St. Anthony of Padua Parishes in Lowell. He was incardinated as a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston in 2021.



Bishop-elect Barbosa's academic record is extensive and includes a licentiate and training in professional psychology Universidade Estadual Paulista in Brazil, a licentiate of philosophy from the Universidade de Sagrado Coracao in Brazil, a master's degree in psychology from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in Brazil and a licentiate in sacred theology and a doctorate in sacred theology from Boston College School of Theology and Ministry. He previously served on the faculty of St. John's Seminary teaching theology and also served part-time at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston.



He speaks English, Portuguese and Spanish.





