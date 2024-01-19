From Cardinal Seán's blog

Each year, on the day before the City of Quincy inaugurates their elected officials, they hold a special Mass for the city. This year, I was invited to celebrate the Mass, which took place last Thursday at Sacred Heart Church. It was a beautiful celebration.



It was a very full church, and we were, of course, joined by the pastor, Father Lou Palmieri, as well as many priests who have connections to the area.



Among those being inaugurated for another term was Mayor Thomas Koch, who is the longest-serving mayor in the 400-year history of the City of Presidents!



Mayor Koch was awarded our Cheverus Medal this year but was unable to be at the ceremony in November. So, we used the occasion of the Mass to present him with his medal.







Deacon ordination



Saturday, I went to St. Francis Church in Braintree to ordain a new permanent deacon for the archdiocese, Deacon Tim Sullivan. He was originally scheduled to be ordained with the rest of his deacon class at the cathedral in September, but he fell ill on his ordination day. So, we had this celebration at his parish.



We were joined by the pastor, Father Bob Blaney, and, of course, many permanent deacons accompanied us at the celebration.







Ge'ez Rite Catholic community



Saturday evening, I was happy to greet our Ge'ez Rite Catholic community at the cathedral as they were gathered to celebrate their Christmas.



The Ge'ez Rite is like the Catholic counterpart of the Coptic Church, and being an Eastern Rite, they follow the Julian Calendar. So, as we in the Latin Rite were celebrating Epiphany, they were celebrating Christmas.







Emmanuel College



On Tuesday, I visited with Emmanuel College's acting president, Beth Ross, and former President Sister Janet Eisner.



I appreciated their taking the time to share with me that Emmanuel College is continuing to thrive as the school helps young women and men achieve their highest potential. The archdiocese is blessed that the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur continue to guide Emmanuel College in the mission of making the goodness of God known to the world today.







Visit at the cathedral



Mike Scannell and Mark Vachon also came to give me an update on the work of the Clergy Trust, including a report on the Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner and plans for next year.



Mark is finishing his term as president of the board, and we are so grateful for the extraordinary contribution that he has made to the Clergy Trust.