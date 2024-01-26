Cardinal Seán's blog

As some of you may have read, this week, we are announcing a change regarding the age for the Sacrament of Confirmation for the archdiocese. For the last four years, there has been a great deal of discussion about the best pastoral approach to the confirmation age. A committee began considering this issue four years ago, but the process was prolonged because of COVID. Now, having received recommendations from so many and discussing the matter with the Presbyteral Council, we are announcing that confirmation will be offered in eighth grade.



We are hopeful that this will allow more young people to receive the sacrament. Part of the plan is also to develop a catechetical program for high school students, which would include service projects and other kinds of formation for them.







Meeting with Brother Joe Donovan



Friday, I met with Brother Joe Donovan of the Brotherhood of Hope. He has been involved in campus ministry here in the archdiocese. We are very grateful for the Brotherhood of Hope and their presence in the archdiocese, particularly for their service to young people and in campus ministry throughout the archdiocese.



He was also joined by Father Simeon Gallagher, who is known in many of our parishes for the retreats and parish missions he preaches.







Meeting with Fathers Jung and Santi



Saturday, I met with Father Dominic Jung along with his provincial, Father Luigino Santi.



Advertisement

Father Dominic has been here for many years, ministering in our Korean parish, St. Antoine Daveluy, but he is now returning to Korea. We are very grateful for the many years of fine service that he has given to the archdiocese.



St. Antoine Daveluy is currently considered a quasi-parish, but at the last Presbyteral Council meeting, it was recommended that the church be made into a personal parish, and the new pastor is going to be one of our own archdiocesan priests, Father Chris Bae.







Gathering with seminarians



On Tuesday, I had one of my regular gatherings with a class of seminarians. This time, I met with our transitional deacons, who, God willing, will be ordained in May.



As always, we began with Vespers, and at the dinner afterward, we had a very lively conversation about their months as deacons, particularly the ministries they had over the holidays. I was very struck by the fact that one of the deacons has already had over one hundred baptisms!







Trip to Washington



On Wednesday, I departed for Washington to take part in events around the annual March for Life, and on Thursday, I visited the Poor Clares in Alexandria, Virginia.



We also visited a friend of the World Bank, Felice Gorordo. I asked for a withdrawal, but they didn't give me anything!