Holy Land pilgrimages

Many are wondering if it is safe to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land at this time given the ongoing war in Gaza. Actually, it is safe. I received word just today from my agent in Jerusalem that there are groups coming to Jerusalem, even a few American groups. Actually, the war is confined to Gaza, which is some distance from Jerusalem and the places we visit. Up north in Galilee and in Jerusalem, there is no unsafe activity. Further, there is the realistic hope that the war will end before this coming September. In my 48 years of leading pilgrims to the Holy Land, I have seen my share of perilous fighting in the Holy Land but they never stopped me from going there.



So, I would encourage you to make this holy pilgrimage with me not only for the sake of retracing the footsteps of Jesus and for the deepening of your own faith but, more practically, to give work to so many Palestinians who are out of a job because of the closure of the hotels. You can be assured that there will not be the usual hordes of people who will crowd the shrines.



I do intend to make the pilgrimage, even if there are only a few people. So, if you feel up to joining me on this journey of faith to pray for peace, I welcome your application.







