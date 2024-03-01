2024 Catholic Appeal launches this weekend

BRAINTREE -- On the weekend of March 2 and 3, the 284 parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston will announce the 2024 Catholic Appeal. The annual Catholic Appeal supports parishes, Catholic schools, ministries, and services throughout the archdiocese, serving Catholics and non-Catholics who are in need.



"Our goal this year is really for participation from all Catholics to support the campaign in a positive way," Catholic Appeal Manager Arlene Dubrowski told The Pilot in a Feb. 27 interview.



The theme of this year's Catholic Appeal is "Forward in Faith." Dubrowski said this theme was chosen to reflect "the positive impact that the Catholic Appeal is having in our parishes, our schools, and the community."



On the weekend of March 2 and 3, Announcement Weekend, parishioners will receive envelopes from the Catholic Appeal. On the weekend of March 9 and 10, Commitment Weekend, parishioners return the completed envelopes with donations to the parish. Each parish has an appeal coordinator who organizes and advertises the Catholic Appeal within his or her parish.



"We're trying to engage all Catholics so they can see that they're not only part of a parish," Dubrowski said, "they're part of a greater church."



An estimated 50 percent of funding for the Archdiocesan Central Ministries comes from the Catholic Appeal.



Dubrowski said that since the pandemic, support for the Catholic Appeal has decreased not in dollars but in the number of parishioners making donations. Large donors are doing their part, she said, but she wants to see everyday parishioners play a more active role in the appeal. In order to get the word out, the Catholic Appeal has been using social media and video to "tell the story" of why people should donate. The appeal also "worked closely" with parishes to provide resources.



Dubrowski wants parishioners to know that "this isn't just our campaign," but theirs, too.



"We're really excited this year," she said. "We've really had some great enthusiasm from our parishes and our parishioners. We're hoping for a great campaign."

Advertisement