Boston College Ever to Excel Program

Read Special Section

Grow in Faith



Guided by the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the program invites participants to experience the power of faith working their everyday lives.







Experience Life at BC



Our participants spend a week living in a residence hall at Boston College. Daily activities, including keynote speakers, small group discussions, and more, offer a chance to explore what BC campus life has to offer.







Meet Mentors



Boston College undergraduate Mentors guide the participants through the program activities, connecting them to BC faculty, staff, and alumni who share their stories and wisdom.



The Ever to Excel program is looking for dynamic, passionate Boston College undergraduates to join our summer team of Mentors. Since 2016, Ever to Excel has brought together hundreds of high school students from around the world for a program centered around Jesuit spirituality, intentional community, and personal formation. This is your chance to grow your leadership skills, make an impact, and share your BC journey.



As a Mentor, you'll have the chance to lead in a variety of exciting ways: facilitate thought-provoking small group conversations, coordinate fun group activities, and build impactful connections that last beyond the program.



Mentors will receive housing, meals, training, and a stipend of $800 per Session.



Apply at bc.edu/evertoexcelmentors.



Program Dates for Summer 2024:



Session I: Sunday, July 21-Friday, July 26



Session II: Sunday, July 28-Friday, Aug. 2