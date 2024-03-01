Read Special Section

Brother and sister overnight camps in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, Camp Bernadette for Girls and Camp Fatima for Boys, are joyful Catholic communities where all are welcome. We offer fun and active camping experiences for campers ages 6-15, and provide numerous activities ranging from tubing on the waterfront to climbing high above camp on our ropes course. Bernadette and Fatima's programs have something unique to offer each child. At our camps, we pay close attention to the needs of our campers and train our staff to care for them in a supportive and safe environment. Accredited by the American Camp Association, Camp Bernadette for Girls and Camp Fatima for Boys provide a safe outdoor camping experience, where campers and staff grow in faith, confidence, and friendship.



Our Catholic faith is central to our camping philosophy and permeates every aspect of our daily life. Our call is to love and serve those around us and to be Christ-like. Our faith animates our attitude and activities as we strive to create an environment nurturing campers' virtue and character. Our camping program provides a fun and faith-filled environment where all campers will feel welcome.



It's great if your child goes to camp to hone a talent, but our focus is a lot broader. Bernadette and Fatima were founded to help kids grow into confident, empathetic young adults. Through a broad range of activities, we help boys and girls acquire new skills, experience new challenges, learn teamwork and sportsmanship, and maybe even overcome some insecurities along the way -- all while having a great time and making new friends.



For generations, girls and boys have made lifelong memories and friendships at our camps. We look forward to welcoming you to the Camp Bernadette and Camp Fatima family and being part of your own family tradition!



Our staff have been preparing all year long to provide a joyful, authentic overnight camping experience for our campers this summer. Our two-week sessions provide ample time for our campers to form close bonds with their cabin mates and take advantage of all of the activities that Bernadette and Fatima have to offer. Check out our camp video on bfcamp.com to see camp in action and what we have in store for summer 2024!



Camp Bernadette and Camp Fatima are also in need of passionate and energetic staff members for this summer. For generations, young men and women have been impacting the lives of our campers. If you or someone you know is looking for meaningful summer work that makes a difference while making lasting friendships, apply today. To apply, the staff application can be found at bfcamp.com/staff/application.



Camp Bernadette for Girls is located on beautiful Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, NH. We're about 20 miles south of New Hampshire's White Mountains Region, a 30-minute drive from Camp Fatima and easily accessible from Manchester and Concord, NH.



Camp Fatima for Boys is located on Upper Suncook Lake in scenic Gilmanton Iron Works, NH. We are a half-hour drive from Camp Bernadette for Girls and centrally located between Concord and Laconia, NH.