From Cardinal Seán's blog

As I mentioned last week, I joined our recently ordained priests on their retreat last weekend for a time of conversation. On Friday, I was also very happy to celebrate a Mass for them for the feast of the Chair of St. Peter.







Youth encuentro



Saturday, there was a youth encuentro at St. Stephen's in Framingham. Unfortunately, I had a cold and was unable to attend, but they were kind enough to send some photos.



We are very grateful to Bishop Cristiano for his participation and for the hard work of Sister Elsa and the other organizers in bringing this gathering together.







Zoom meeting



Monday, I participated in a Zoom meeting organized by the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparch of Philadelphia, Archbishop Borys Gudziak, to give us a report on the situation in Ukraine and what has been accomplished with some of the funds that have been raised to support Ukrainians.



They have recently established the Healing of Wounds of the War in Ukraine Fund, which comes out of the Metropolia Humanitarian Aid Fund. That fund was established in January 2022 by the Ukrainian Catholic bishops of the U.S. to assist humanitarian projects operated by the Church in Ukraine and collaborating organizations. The Archdiocese of Boston was, of course, very generous in the collection we took up at the beginning of the war and is one of the major donors to the fund.



Advertisement

The Healing of Wounds of the War in Ukraine Fund has a similar mission as the Metropolia Fund and is aimed at healing physical, emotional, and spiritual wounds inflicted by the Russian invasion. The new fund will continue to provide vital assistance to thousands of people in need, with such things as medical supplies, food kits, and pastoral care.



The situation in Ukraine is, of course, very dire, and we continue to pray for peace and for the alleviation of suffering of all who have been affected by the war.







Trip to Washington, DC



Wednesday, I traveled to Washington, DC, for the 2024 Catholic Partnership Summit held by the Leadership Roundtable.



Thursday, I was very happy to serve as homilist for a Mass celebrated by Apostolic Nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre. We had many priests and bishops who concelebrated with us.



Thursday night, they held a dinner at which they presented their J. Donald Monan, SJ, Distinguished Catholic Philanthropy Medal, named for the former president of Boston College.



Among those who are being honored were Craig and Nancy Gibson and the Kaneb family. We congratulate them and join the Leadership Roundtable in thanking them for their generous support of the Church.