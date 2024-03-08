CFS's Celebration of Excellence shines light on senior scholars' achievements

BOSTON -- The Catholic Schools Foundation hosted its annual Celebration of Excellence at PwC's Seaport office on March 1. The event was held to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the current senior class of scholars while providing valuable networking opportunities between scholars, CSF Board members, and other loyal supporters.



With over 100 senior scholars in attendance, this year's event featured a keynote address by scholar alumna Breanna Benoit, who shared her inspiring journey from graduating from Bishop Fenwick High School in 2021 to her recent acceptance into the Physician's Assistant Program at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services. Breanna reflected on her time in high school, highlighting the transition from attending public school prior and how well her Catholic school prepared her for college.



In a congratulatory message to the scholars from the Class of 2024, Breanna encouraged them to trust in God's plan for their future success. She shared a verse from Job 22:28, stating, "You will succeed in whatever you choose to do, and light will shine on the road ahead of you."



"We are immensely proud of our senior scholars and the remarkable achievements they have accomplished thus far. One hundred percent of CSF scholars graduate high school, and 98 percent matriculate to college. Their commitment to their studies and drive for the future show how much Catholic education can truly make a difference and create brighter futures today for CSF scholars," the CSF said in a statement.



More information on the Catholic Schools Foundation is available at www.csfboston.org.

