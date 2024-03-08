Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston partner with Nuns Against Gun Violence Coalition

Read Special Section

Nuns Against Gun Violence is a coalition of Catholic Sisters and their allies that affirms the value of human life through prayer, education, and advocacy for common sense, evidence-based, gun violence prevention.



Throughout history, Catholic Sisters have responded to changing needs of changing times. Therefore, in our country where hundreds of Americans are killed or injured by guns on a daily basis,1 it is no surprise that in April 2023 Nuns Against Gun Violence2 was founded to bring together congregations of Catholic sisters to speak with a united voice against the crisis of gun violence.



The Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston have partnered with more than 60 communities who are involved in building this collaborative. They have also offered prayer services on Wear Orange Day, observed each year in early June. This event honors survivors and builds community with those working to end gun violence. Learn more at: wearorange.org. Sisters also participated in an Advocacy Day sponsored by the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence on Sept. 13, 2023. Besides letting legislators know of their constituents' concerns about this growing problem, they urged support of legislation to strengthen gun safety laws.



Advertisement

This Lent, supporters of Nuns Against Gun Violence have pledged to fast for an end to gun violence. As Catholics, our faith calls us to protect life, and yet our country continues to be plagued with an epidemic of gun violence. In response, we invite you to participate in a fast against gun violenc. It's not too late to join with us in this fast by going to the Nuns Against Gun Violence website at nunsagainstgunviolence.org and following the link where you can pledge to participate.



This is an opportunity to offer your personal sacrifice and prayer for a more peaceful society. This fast is an act of joining hearts, minds, and bodies in a sacrifice -- according to each one's capability -- as an expression of love, in a spirit of generosity, by willingly abstaining from food and drink or undertaking other meaningful sacrifices as we put forth a united call for people to lay down their guns and enact gun violence prevention legislation.



As part of Catholic Sisters Week, On March 11, 2024, you are invited to take part in an important anti-gun violence event titled: Beating Guns: Hope for People Who are Weary of Violence with Shane Claiborne. This event is co-sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, Neumann University, Nuns Against Gun Violence, and the Sisters of Mercy. Registration is available at the Nuns Against Gun Violence website.



In the words of Peggy Comfrey, CSJ, Justice Promoter for the Sisters of St. Joseph, "It is not an option to stand by silently as innocent lives are lost and destroyed on a daily basis. As we hear so often from victims and families of gun violence, 'thought and prayers after the fact are no longer enough.' Availability of firearms becomes easier every day. Something must be done to change this immediately and Catholic sisters all over our country are partnering with others in response to this growing tragedy.







JOANNE GALLAGHER, CSJ, IS DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH OF BOSTON.







1. Angela Howard-McPartland, A Call to Do Better, in A Matter of Spirit, a publication of the Intercommunity Peace and Justice Center, #140, Winter 2024, page 3







2. Much of the background for this article and more can be found on the Nuns Against Gun Violence website at https://nunsagainstgunviolence.org/