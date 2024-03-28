CSF receives match for new donations made to Building Minds Scholarship Fund

BOSTON -- The Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF) has announced Bill and Jane Mosakowski will match all new and increased contributions up to $500,000 made to the foundation's Building Minds Scholarship Fund.



The Building Minds Scholarship Fund grants scholarships to over 3,500 low-income students each year who wish to attend Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston.



The match gift was announced ahead of CSF's upcoming 34th Annual Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala, taking place at Boston Marriott Copley Place on April 11. Because of the Mosakowskis gift, every new sponsorship, ticket purchase, and donation made will now have double the impact.



"Jane and I are honored to support the Catholic Schools Foundation's Building Minds Scholarship Fund," said CSF Trustee Bill Mosakowski.



"Every child deserves the opportunity to build a brighter future. By matching new and increased contributions to the Building Minds Scholarship Fund, we hope to inspire others to join us in making a lasting impact on the lives of in-need students and their families in the Archdiocese of Boston," he added.



The 34th Annual Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala is the single largest fundraiser held by CSF, raising over $4M annually for low-income students to attend Catholic Schools across Boston and the surrounding communities.



Drawing together approximately 800-1,000 members of the Greater Boston business community and beyond, the event will be chaired by Renee, CSF trustee, and Mike Minogue, president and CEO of Minogue Consulting, LLC, and retired chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Abiomed.



Some of the most recognized and influential names in the Commonwealth will be in attendance to honor Rick Henken, president and CEO of the Schochet Companies and former president of the CSF Board of Trustees.



Gala attendees will also have the opportunity to meet over 100 CSF scholars who will be present at the event to share more about their great experiences with the organization and to display school projects they have been working on throughout the year.



"At the Catholic Schools Foundation, our top priority is the education of our scholars. We're proud to say that 100 percent of CSF Scholars graduate high school, and an impressive 98 percent matriculate to college," said CSF Executive Director Mike Reardon.



"The Building Minds Scholarship Fund transforms the lives of these in-need students by providing them with a quality Catholic education that will open the door to a wealth of opportunities," he added.



More information on CSF's 34th Annual Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala and the donation match is available at www.csfboston.org/34annualgala.