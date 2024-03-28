Archdiocesan high schools bring home state titles
As the winter sports season came to an end, several Catholic high schools took state titles in basketball and hockey.
The Cathedral High School girls basketball team took home the Division 4 State Title championship after beating South Hadley 69-49 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell on Sunday, March 17. Led by Head Coach Clinton Lassiter, the Panthers end the season at 19-4. The championship is the second in a row for the Cathedral High girls team.
The Malden Catholic boys basketball team celebrated their Division 2 State Title championship on Friday, March 15, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell after beating Sharon 65-42. Led by Head Coach John Walsh, the Lancers end the season at 16-9. The championship is the third in a row for the boys basketball team.
The girls hockey team from St. Mary's High School in Lynn became Division 1 state title champions on Sunday, March 17, at the Boston Garden after beating Notre Dame Academy 5-4 in three overtime periods. The Spartans end the season at 23-3-1.
The St. John's Prep boys hockey team are the Division 1 state title champions after beating Winchester 3-2 on Sunday, March 17, in Boston. The Eagles end the season at 23-3. The state title championship is the second in the past three years.