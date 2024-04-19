From Cardinal Seán's blog

Last Friday, I was pleased to attend a luncheon at the Harvard Club celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ray Flynn's election as mayor of Boston.



I was invited to give a blessing and make some remarks. When I became bishop of Fall River 31 years ago, Ray Flynn was already in office. I had met him a number of times, and at one point, he wrote a fanciful novel in which the Irish bishop of Fall River was elected pope. I accused him of writing science fiction! I told him that, in revenge, I was going to write a book about a basketball-playing mayor of Boston who became the president of the United States -- but I'm still working on it!



Mayor Flynn's service to the City of Boston is much appreciated, and I also mentioned his service as ambassador to the Holy See. We are very proud that his Catholic faith has informed his public service and desire for social justice.







Knights of Columbus



Each year after Easter, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and the Board of the Knights of Columbus make a visit to an area of the country where the Knights have a significant presence, and this year, they chose Boston.



As part of their visit, I celebrated a Mass for them at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Also with us were Mass. State Deputy Tom Butler and prior State Deputy Paul O'Sullivan.



It was the first time that a number of them had been in the cathedral since it was renovated, and they were enthusiastic about the improvements.

Following the Mass, we had dinner at the Hampshire House in Boston, where they presented me with a decree in my honor.







Divine Mercy Sunday



Sunday was, of course, Divine Mercy Sunday, and I went to our Pope St. John Paul II Divine Mercy Shrine in Salem to celebrate Mass with them.



They have a wonderful community at the shrine, which includes many young Polish families as well as other people from the area. Of course, many had gone there just for Divine Mercy Sunday, to go to confession and participate in the events they had around the feast day.



At the Mass, they gave me a basket of Polish food.



Afterward, there was a luncheon in the parish hall.



They had a full day of activities around Divine Mercy Sunday, including many, many hours of confessions, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, adoration, and a Stations of the Cross procession.







Trip to Rome



Monday, I departed for Rome for the annual pilgrimage and meeting of the Papal Foundation.



Of course, that was the day of the solar eclipse, and I didn't expect to have an opportunity to see it. But, as I was getting in the car to go to the airport, Sister Marie Paul came running up with eclipse glasses and said, "Put these on!" And I did, and it was amazing!



Of course, I harkened back to the day that I was named a bishop. I have a bit of a history with eclipses.