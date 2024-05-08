Eileen M. McLaughlin named Superintendent of Catholic Schools

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley announced May 8 that he has appointed Eileen M. McLaughlin as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston. Educated in Archdiocese of Boston schools, she currently is a leadership coach with the Lynch Leadership Academy at Boston College and is also the former head of school of Mount Alvernia High School. Her appointment is effective June 1.



McLaughlin succeeds Thomas W. Carroll, who announced in August 2023 that he would step down as superintendent at the end of the current academic year after five years leading the Catholic Schools Office.



"Eileen McLaughlin is an accomplished and widely respected Catholic school educator who brings more than 20 years of experience to the position of superintendent," said Cardinal O'Malley.



"She has dedicated her career to Catholic education, faithfully living the example of the Gospels in her professional and personal lives. Having served as a teacher, department chair and in school leadership, Ms. McLaughlin brings to the Catholic Schools Office a wide breadth of knowledge based in real-life classroom experience," he added.



Advertisement

In accepting the position, McLaughlin said, "It is with great pride and tremendous humility that I have accepted the position of Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Boston offered to me by Cardinal Seán. These schools have served me well throughout my life, personally, academically, professionally, and spiritually. I am honored to continue to serve as a Catholic educator now as superintendent. Archdiocesan schools have a rich history of serving both the church and the community. It will be an honor to work with our school leaders and teachers to build and sustain a culture of achievement built on rigor and engagement recognizing the inherent dignity of every student."



McLaughlin earned her undergraduate degree from Boston College School of Education in 1998. In 2003, she received her Master of Arts, Teaching from Emmanuel College and is currently enrolled in the Boston College School of Theology. She previously was a principal fellow with the Lynch Leadership Academy. She was educated in the Archdiocese of Boston Catholic schools Mount St. Joseph Academy and Our Lady of Presentation Grammar School.



McLaughlin began her career in Catholic education at St. Ann School in Somerville, teaching grades six through eight. In her current role with the Lynch Leadership Academy, she plans and facilitates professional development for more than 20 Catholic School leaders in the Archdiocese of Boston. McLaughlin also serves on the Providence Alliance for Catholic Teachers with Providence College. She led Mount Alvernia High School from 2010-2019 as head of school, previously serving as English Department chair and English and Social Studies teacher.



A resident of Brighton, she and her husband Rob are the proud parents of Ted and Will. McLaughlin is a eucharistic minister and lector with Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Newton and has served as a confirmation educator and a faith formation facilitator with Catholic schools and parishes since 2000. She has also served on the board of St. John Paul II Catholic Academy in Dorchester, on the advisory board with the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, and with Boston Cursillo as rectora, vice rectora, and team member, among other affiliations.



In announcing McLaughlin's appointment, Cardinal O'Malley also commended outgoing Superintendent Carroll for his service to the archdiocese.



"I want to thank Tom for his service to our Catholic schools, which included helping us to navigate the COVID crisis, stabilizing our enrollment after generations of decline, and working to enhance the Catholic identity of our schools."