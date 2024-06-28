From Cardinal Seán's blog

I want to begin this week by saying how saddened we were by the passing of Father Dan Mahoney.



Father Mahoney was beloved by his parishioners and the wider community, where he served the people of the archdiocese for nearly 70 years as a priest. For over 60 of those years, he was a trusted friend and chaplain to the brave men and women of the Boston Fire Department, including 31 years as chief chaplain.



He was a steady and reassuring presence in the lives of countless numbers of people who sought refuge with him during times of tragedy, uncertainty, and suffering. Father Dan loved being a priest and Fire Department chaplain. He will be greatly missed.







Denver ordination



I have spent much of this past week in Rome, but on the way, I stopped in Denver to visit my family and ordain two Capuchin friars, Fathers Luke Jordan and Vincent Carrasco, at Annunciation Parish on Saturday.



It's always a great joy to have an ordination, especially for our own brothers in the community, and it was a chance to see a lot of the friars I don't get to see very often.



Brother Anthony Monahan, who is studying at Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, is also in that province and was with us.



I was also able to visit with my classmate Father Simeon Gallagher, whom many people in the archdiocese will know from his extensive preaching ministry and the parish missions he has been engaged in for many years.



And, of course, it was wonderful to be able to see my nephews and other family members.







Council of Cardinals



Following the ordination, I left for Rome for our meetings of the C-9 Council of Cardinals, which were held on Monday and Tuesday. Once again, the theme of this meeting very much focused on the role of women in the Church.



On Monday, after an introduction by Sister Linda Pocher, we heard talks by two very accomplished experts: Valentina Rotondi, a professor of the social sciences, and Donata Horak, a canon law professor. Professor Rotondi gave a presentation on the economy as a form of care, particularly with regard to intergenerational relationships, and Professor Horak gave a very interesting talk on various contrasts in Canon Law, such as between justice and mercy.



We continued our meeting on Tuesday, and I offered reports on several of the safeguarding programs we have initiated at the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Cardinal Gracias also spoke on the work of bishops' conferences. And, as we often do, we offered our reflections on the situations in our home regions, particularly around current conflicts.