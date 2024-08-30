Read Special Section

The Sisters of Charity Federation comprises thirteen congregations of women religious with 1,871 sisters. Impelled by Christ's love and joined together in the mission of charity, the Sisters of Charity Federation mission is to respond to the cries of people living in poverty and on the margins. Our mission in the Church continues the original values of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Louise de Marillac, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. The House of Charity in New Orleans is one such way several congregations responded.



In 2006, the Sisters of Charity Federation Vocation Directors brought young volunteer groups to New Orleans to help the people rebuild after the devastation of hurricane Katrina. The goal was to give joyful witness to God's love and our lives of prayer, community, and service in the presence of young people and share the charity charism. It became much more.



A House of Charity was founded! The house became a home to countless volunteers, young and old, who desired to serve. They went home having experienced the presence of God through praying, sharing, laughing, and above all, working -- hard! Our congregation has been involved in the House of Charity since its inception with sister volunteers as well as with financial support. Sister Maryanne Ruzzo was one of the founding sisters. Sister Theresa Kramer became a key supporter of the "live-in" community of sisters, especially when large groups of college students came. Pictured are some of the Sisters from Boston who participated in one of the Sister of Charity, Halifax, volunteer groups. The job that day was gutting the entire inside of a house and wheelbarrowing the trash to the road for pick up. Not so easy for a group of mostly retired sisters, yet they committed wholeheartedly. Several others participated in the "Nuns Build" volunteer groups that happened every year. We went to New Orleans to serve the people of God in need. The people of God were really the ones who served us, and we give thanks.