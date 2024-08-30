Former members

Read Special Section

In the years surrounding the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), religious life was engaged in a period of renewal. This involved both looking back to the spirit of those who founded the congregations and looking toward the future. These movements, coupled with the varied developments within society, led to numerous changes in how religious congregations lived their calls. They also led many women religious to reconsider their vocations and to choose new life paths.



While the departures of these women were a great loss to the local communities where they lived and to their ministries, many of these women continued to share their gifts and their experience in other arenas, especially in education, catechetics, and social service.



Their friendship continues to nourish the congregation.