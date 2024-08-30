Sister Evelyn Claire Quinlan, SC

Read Special Section

Claire Marie Quinlan was born in Dorchester and entered Mount St. Vincent Postulate in Halifax, Nova Scotia, from St. Margaret's Parish in Dorchester. At her profession, she took the name Sister Evelyn Claire.



These simple facts hide the life of a very private Sister of Charity, discreet, direct, and devoted. Sister Evelyn Claire was a compassionate healer, noted for her "spunk, courage, mettle, and directness."



Sister Evelyn Claire received her nurse's training at the Halifax Infirmary. After completing her studies and earning her RN, she received a BS degree in nursing education and later a MSc in nursing service. Her nursing career took her from Halifax to Western Canada and then to Mount St. Vincent in Wellesley. Sister Evelyn Claire was an instructor in the Nursing Program, both at Boston College and at Newton Wellesley Hospital. In 1976, she was appointed director of nursing at Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. Here, her direct approach to excellence in patient care was strengthened. She was particularly attentive to the care of her sick Sisters and to the elderly lay patients.



After her retirement, Sister Evelyn Claire began the Parish Nurse Program at St. Joseph Parish, Needham. Many still speak of the devoted care she gave to parishioners, and the hospitality she showered on those who were hurting spiritually, physically, or mentally. They recalled her kindness and helpfulness, as well, during times of turmoil, sickness, and death.