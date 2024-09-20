Deacon Nelson Medeiros Pimentel

Read Special Section

Born in Povoacao, Sao Miguel, in the Azores, on July 11, 1961, he is the eldest of the four children of the late Manuel and Maria Jose (Linhares) Pimentel; he has one sister, Ana Maria Cabral, and two brothers, Jose and Antonio.



The family moved to Rhode Island, and he attended school at Our Lady of Loreto and St. Francis Xavier schools, both in East Providence. He graduated from what is now Mount Hope High School, a merger of Bristol and Warren high schools.



He attended John and Wales University in Providence and is currently employed as a transportation and logistics manager at Cumberland Farms, Inc.



He and his wife, Fatima (Dias) Pimentel, are the parents of Sonia (Dias) Hayes of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Jason Dias Pimentel of Rehoboth. They have four grandchildren: Jeremiah and Cameron Hayes; and Aubree and Sonora Pimentel.



During his deacon formation program, he was involved in several pastoral placements, among them, La Salette Shrine, Attleborough; Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Plymouth; and the Stoughton parishes, Immaculate Conception and St. James, where he and his wife are parishioners.