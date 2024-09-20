Deacon Michael L. Judge

Read Special Section

Born in the Garden City of Newton on Sept. 25, 1965, he is the eldest of the four children of Leo and Lois (Fahey) Judge of Milton. His three sisters are Susan Burns, Kelly Faggiano, and Jennifer Rhodes.



Raised in St. Elizabeth Parish, Milton, he attended local public schools, Pierce Elementary, and when the family moved to Hingham, St. Paul School. Then, for high school, he attended Archbishop Williams.



He continued his education at the New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences, Boston, from which he was granted a degree in mortuary science and administration in 1988.



He is currently employed at New Era Technology in Quincy.



He and his wife, Kimberly (Coggins) Judge, are parents of five children, all of whom live in nearby communities of the South Shore: John, Kell Johnson, Amanda, Katherine Duval, and Lauren. They are also the proud grandparents of Morgan, Reilly and Avery Judge, and Rowan Duval.



Parishioners of St. Mary of the Angels Parish, Hanover, the new deacon has had several placements of pastoral formation at his present parish, at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, and at My Brother's Keeper, Easton.