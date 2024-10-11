Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur New England schools

Read Special Section

1849 -- Sisters arrive. Live in a house on Stillman Street, Boston (North End). Sister Louis de Gonzague, Sister Magdalen, and Sister Mary Stanislaus began work at St. Mary Parish School. In 1853, they moved across the street to make their original home available for students. In 1858, they moved to Lancaster Street to open a larger school for St. Mary Parish, as well as an Industrial School, which they taught at night for girls who worked during the day. Because the convent on Lancaster Street was on "made land" or landfill, the cellar flooded twice a day, causing mold to grow. The sisters experienced a variety of illnesses because of this. In 1862, a benefactor, Dr. Henry Ingersoll Bowditch, found them land on Berkeley Street, which they bought. Construction began on a new academy, which opened in 1864.



In 1912, the sisters bought land on the Fenway to build a new academy and construction began in 1914. In 1916, the Academy moved into the new building on the Fenway, which also was the site for Emmanuel College, which opened in 1919. Emmanuel College and the Notre Dame Academy shared the same building from 1919 until 1931, when the Notre Dame Academy moved to Granby Street, Boston. In 1955, Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury and Boston merged. In 1965, they moved to Hingham, where the Notre Dame Academy continues to operate to this day.







1852 -- Notre Dame Academy, Lowell



1854 -- Notre Dame Academy, Roxbury



Advertisement

1855 -- Immaculate Conception School, Salem



1859 -- St. Mary, Lawrence,



1860 -- Holy Redeemer, East Boston,



1860 -- Sts. Peter and Paul, South Boston



1862 -- St. Joseph, Boston (West End)



1863 -- Gate of Heaven, South Boston



1864 -- Notre Dame Academy, Boston



1864 -- St. James School, Salem



1867 -- Holy Name School, Chicopee -- SP



1869 -- St. Jerome, Holyoke -- SP



1871 -- St. Rose of Lima, Chelsea



1872 -- Ascension School, Worcester -- WO



1872 -- St. John School, Worcester -- WO



1872 -- St. Stephen, (later St. John) Boston (North End)



1876 -- Blessed Sacrament, Cambridge



1876 -- St. Mary, Cambridge



1877 -- Sacred Heart, Springfield -- SP



1879 -- St. Joseph, Somerville



1880 -- St. James School, South Boston



1881 -- St. Mary, Lynn



1881 -- St. Mary, Milford -- WO



1884 -- Sacred Heart, East Boston



1884 -- St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn



1888 -- St. Joseph, Waltham



1888 -- St. Mary, Waltham



1890 -- Little Trinity, South Boston



1891 -- St. Theresa, Providence, Rhode Island -- PV



1893 -- St. John the Baptist, Peabody



1894 -- Sacred Heart, Lynn



1895 -- St. Augustine, South Boston



1899 -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline



1900 -- Notre Dame du Lac, Worcester -- WO



1902 -- St. Rita, Lawrence



1908 -- St. Joseph, Boston



1910 -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Dorchester



1911 -- Holy Cross Cathedral School, Boston



1914 -- St. Augustine, Andover



1916 -- Holy Rosary [Italian], Lawrence



1918 -- St. Michael, Hudson



1919 -- Emmanuel College, Boston



1921 -- St. Gregory, Dorchester



1923 -- St. Laurence O'Toole, Lawrence



1923 -- St. Mark, Dorchester



1924 -- Our Lady of the Presentation, Brighton



1925 -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly



1926 -- Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsborough



1929 -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Beverly



1930 -- Villa Immaculata, Leominster -- WO



1940 -- Julie Country Day at Villa Immaculata, Leominster -- WO



1941 -- Assumption, Westport, Connecticut -- BP



1945 -- Christopher Columbus High, [later Julie Billiart High] Boston (North End)



1945 -- St. Rita, Hamden, Connecticut -- HT



1946 -- St. Aedan, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT



1946 -- St. Boniface, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT



1946 -- Star of the Sea, Honolulu, Hawaii -- HO



1947 -- St. Rita, Lawrence



1948 -- Archbishop Cushing High School, South Boston



1948 -- St. Aloysius, New Canaan, Connecticut -- BP



1950 -- Star of the Sea, Marblehead



1951 -- Notre Dame Academy, Worcester -- WO



1951 -- St. Michael, Essex, New Hampshire -- MN



1951 -- St. Justin, Hartford, Connecticut -- HT



1951 -- St. Thomas the Apostle, Peabody



1954 -- Our Lady of the Angels, Worcester -- WO



1954 -- St. Bartholomew, Needham



1954 -- St. Maurice, New Britain, Connecticut -- HT



1955 -- St. John the Evangelist, Beverly



1955 -- St. Rose of Lima, East Hartford, Connecticut -- HT



1955 -- St. Thomas Aquinas, New Britain, Connecticut -- HT



1956 -- Notre Dame High, Bridgeport, Connecticut -- BP



1957 -- St. Jerome, Weymouth



1957 -- St. Martin de Porres, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT



1957 -- St. Mary, Branford, Connecticut -- HT



1958 -- East Catholic, Manchester, Connecticut -- HT



1958 -- St. Anthony of Padua [Italian], Somerville



1958 -- St. Mary, Newington, Connecticut -- HT



1958 -- St. Rose of Lima, Newtown, Connecticut -- BP



1959 -- Bishop Fenwick, Peabody



1959 -- Bishop Stang, North Dartmouth -- FR



1959 -- Central Catholic, Norwalk, Connecticut -- BP



1959 -- St. Ann, Cranston, Rhode Island -- PV



1959 -- St. Joseph, Salem, New Hampshire -- MN



1959 -- St. Kevin, Warwick, Rhode Island -- PV



1959 -- St. Mary, Warwick, Rhode Island -- PV



1959 -- St. Monica, Methuen



1961 -- St. Mary, Shrewsbury -- WO



1963 -- Notre Dame Fine Arts School, Milton



1965 -- Notre Dame Academy, Hingham



1965 -- St. Jude, Waltham



1966 -- Notre Dame High, Saybrook, Connecticut -- NW



1966 -- St. John, Montville, Connecticut -- NW



1967 -- Notre Dame Children's Class, Wenham



1973 -- Notre Dame Montessori, Dorchester



1974 -- Julie's Family Learning Center, South Boston



1983 -- Cuvilly Earth and Arts Center Preschool, Ipswich



1985 -- Julie Asian Center, Lowell



1992 -- Notre Dame Education Center, Boston



1997 -- Notre Dame Education Center, Lawrence



2004 -- Notre Dame Cristo Rey School, Methuen







Unless otherwise noted, all the locations are in the Archdiocese of Boston.



In some of the Boston parishes, the Sisters were replaced by Sisters from other congregations at varying stages.







Diocesan Key







BP=Bridgeport



FR=Fall River



HO=Honolulu



HT=Hartford



MN=Manchester



NW=Norwich



PV=Providence



SP=Springfield



WO=Worcester