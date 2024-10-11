Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur New England schools
1849 -- Sisters arrive. Live in a house on Stillman Street, Boston (North End). Sister Louis de Gonzague, Sister Magdalen, and Sister Mary Stanislaus began work at St. Mary Parish School. In 1853, they moved across the street to make their original home available for students. In 1858, they moved to Lancaster Street to open a larger school for St. Mary Parish, as well as an Industrial School, which they taught at night for girls who worked during the day. Because the convent on Lancaster Street was on "made land" or landfill, the cellar flooded twice a day, causing mold to grow. The sisters experienced a variety of illnesses because of this. In 1862, a benefactor, Dr. Henry Ingersoll Bowditch, found them land on Berkeley Street, which they bought. Construction began on a new academy, which opened in 1864.
In 1912, the sisters bought land on the Fenway to build a new academy and construction began in 1914. In 1916, the Academy moved into the new building on the Fenway, which also was the site for Emmanuel College, which opened in 1919. Emmanuel College and the Notre Dame Academy shared the same building from 1919 until 1931, when the Notre Dame Academy moved to Granby Street, Boston. In 1955, Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury and Boston merged. In 1965, they moved to Hingham, where the Notre Dame Academy continues to operate to this day.
1852 -- Notre Dame Academy, Lowell
1854 -- Notre Dame Academy, Roxbury
1855 -- Immaculate Conception School, Salem
1859 -- St. Mary, Lawrence,
1860 -- Holy Redeemer, East Boston,
1860 -- Sts. Peter and Paul, South Boston
1862 -- St. Joseph, Boston (West End)
1863 -- Gate of Heaven, South Boston
1864 -- Notre Dame Academy, Boston
1864 -- St. James School, Salem
1867 -- Holy Name School, Chicopee -- SP
1869 -- St. Jerome, Holyoke -- SP
1871 -- St. Rose of Lima, Chelsea
1872 -- Ascension School, Worcester -- WO
1872 -- St. John School, Worcester -- WO
1872 -- St. Stephen, (later St. John) Boston (North End)
1876 -- Blessed Sacrament, Cambridge
1876 -- St. Mary, Cambridge
1877 -- Sacred Heart, Springfield -- SP
1879 -- St. Joseph, Somerville
1880 -- St. James School, South Boston
1881 -- St. Mary, Lynn
1881 -- St. Mary, Milford -- WO
1884 -- Sacred Heart, East Boston
1884 -- St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn
1888 -- St. Joseph, Waltham
1888 -- St. Mary, Waltham
1890 -- Little Trinity, South Boston
1891 -- St. Theresa, Providence, Rhode Island -- PV
1893 -- St. John the Baptist, Peabody
1894 -- Sacred Heart, Lynn
1895 -- St. Augustine, South Boston
1899 -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline
1900 -- Notre Dame du Lac, Worcester -- WO
1902 -- St. Rita, Lawrence
1908 -- St. Joseph, Boston
1910 -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Dorchester
1911 -- Holy Cross Cathedral School, Boston
1914 -- St. Augustine, Andover
1916 -- Holy Rosary [Italian], Lawrence
1918 -- St. Michael, Hudson
1919 -- Emmanuel College, Boston
1921 -- St. Gregory, Dorchester
1923 -- St. Laurence O'Toole, Lawrence
1923 -- St. Mark, Dorchester
1924 -- Our Lady of the Presentation, Brighton
1925 -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly
1926 -- Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsborough
1929 -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Beverly
1930 -- Villa Immaculata, Leominster -- WO
1940 -- Julie Country Day at Villa Immaculata, Leominster -- WO
1941 -- Assumption, Westport, Connecticut -- BP
1945 -- Christopher Columbus High, [later Julie Billiart High] Boston (North End)
1945 -- St. Rita, Hamden, Connecticut -- HT
1946 -- St. Aedan, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT
1946 -- St. Boniface, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT
1946 -- Star of the Sea, Honolulu, Hawaii -- HO
1947 -- St. Rita, Lawrence
1948 -- Archbishop Cushing High School, South Boston
1948 -- St. Aloysius, New Canaan, Connecticut -- BP
1950 -- Star of the Sea, Marblehead
1951 -- Notre Dame Academy, Worcester -- WO
1951 -- St. Michael, Essex, New Hampshire -- MN
1951 -- St. Justin, Hartford, Connecticut -- HT
1951 -- St. Thomas the Apostle, Peabody
1954 -- Our Lady of the Angels, Worcester -- WO
1954 -- St. Bartholomew, Needham
1954 -- St. Maurice, New Britain, Connecticut -- HT
1955 -- St. John the Evangelist, Beverly
1955 -- St. Rose of Lima, East Hartford, Connecticut -- HT
1955 -- St. Thomas Aquinas, New Britain, Connecticut -- HT
1956 -- Notre Dame High, Bridgeport, Connecticut -- BP
1957 -- St. Jerome, Weymouth
1957 -- St. Martin de Porres, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT
1957 -- St. Mary, Branford, Connecticut -- HT
1958 -- East Catholic, Manchester, Connecticut -- HT
1958 -- St. Anthony of Padua [Italian], Somerville
1958 -- St. Mary, Newington, Connecticut -- HT
1958 -- St. Rose of Lima, Newtown, Connecticut -- BP
1959 -- Bishop Fenwick, Peabody
1959 -- Bishop Stang, North Dartmouth -- FR
1959 -- Central Catholic, Norwalk, Connecticut -- BP
1959 -- St. Ann, Cranston, Rhode Island -- PV
1959 -- St. Joseph, Salem, New Hampshire -- MN
1959 -- St. Kevin, Warwick, Rhode Island -- PV
1959 -- St. Mary, Warwick, Rhode Island -- PV
1959 -- St. Monica, Methuen
1961 -- St. Mary, Shrewsbury -- WO
1963 -- Notre Dame Fine Arts School, Milton
1965 -- Notre Dame Academy, Hingham
1965 -- St. Jude, Waltham
1966 -- Notre Dame High, Saybrook, Connecticut -- NW
1966 -- St. John, Montville, Connecticut -- NW
1967 -- Notre Dame Children's Class, Wenham
1973 -- Notre Dame Montessori, Dorchester
1974 -- Julie's Family Learning Center, South Boston
1983 -- Cuvilly Earth and Arts Center Preschool, Ipswich
1985 -- Julie Asian Center, Lowell
1992 -- Notre Dame Education Center, Boston
1997 -- Notre Dame Education Center, Lawrence
2004 -- Notre Dame Cristo Rey School, Methuen
Unless otherwise noted, all the locations are in the Archdiocese of Boston.
In some of the Boston parishes, the Sisters were replaced by Sisters from other congregations at varying stages.
Diocesan Key
BP=Bridgeport
FR=Fall River
HO=Honolulu
HT=Hartford
MN=Manchester
NW=Norwich
PV=Providence
SP=Springfield
WO=Worcester