Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur New England schools

1849 -- Sisters arrive. Live in a house on Stillman Street, Boston (North End). Sister Louis de Gonzague, Sister Magdalen, and Sister Mary Stanislaus began work at St. Mary Parish School. In 1853, they moved across the street to make their original home available for students. In 1858, they moved to Lancaster Street to open a larger school for St. Mary Parish, as well as an Industrial School, which they taught at night for girls who worked during the day. Because the convent on Lancaster Street was on "made land" or landfill, the cellar flooded twice a day, causing mold to grow. The sisters experienced a variety of illnesses because of this. In 1862, a benefactor, Dr. Henry Ingersoll Bowditch, found them land on Berkeley Street, which they bought. Construction began on a new academy, which opened in 1864.

In 1912, the sisters bought land on the Fenway to build a new academy and construction began in 1914. In 1916, the Academy moved into the new building on the Fenway, which also was the site for Emmanuel College, which opened in 1919. Emmanuel College and the Notre Dame Academy shared the same building from 1919 until 1931, when the Notre Dame Academy moved to Granby Street, Boston. In 1955, Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury and Boston merged. In 1965, they moved to Hingham, where the Notre Dame Academy continues to operate to this day.



1852 -- Notre Dame Academy, Lowell

1854 -- Notre Dame Academy, Roxbury

1855 -- Immaculate Conception School, Salem

1859 -- St. Mary, Lawrence,

1860 -- Holy Redeemer, East Boston,

1860 -- Sts. Peter and Paul, South Boston

1862 -- St. Joseph, Boston (West End)

1863 -- Gate of Heaven, South Boston

1864 -- Notre Dame Academy, Boston

1864 -- St. James School, Salem

1867 -- Holy Name School, Chicopee -- SP

1869 -- St. Jerome, Holyoke -- SP

1871 -- St. Rose of Lima, Chelsea

1872 -- Ascension School, Worcester -- WO

1872 -- St. John School, Worcester -- WO

1872 -- St. Stephen, (later St. John) Boston (North End)

1876 -- Blessed Sacrament, Cambridge

1876 -- St. Mary, Cambridge

1877 -- Sacred Heart, Springfield -- SP

1879 -- St. Joseph, Somerville

1880 -- St. James School, South Boston

1881 -- St. Mary, Lynn

1881 -- St. Mary, Milford -- WO

1884 -- Sacred Heart, East Boston

1884 -- St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn

1888 -- St. Joseph, Waltham

1888 -- St. Mary, Waltham

1890 -- Little Trinity, South Boston

1891 -- St. Theresa, Providence, Rhode Island -- PV

1893 -- St. John the Baptist, Peabody

1894 -- Sacred Heart, Lynn

1895 -- St. Augustine, South Boston

1899 -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline

1900 -- Notre Dame du Lac, Worcester -- WO

1902 -- St. Rita, Lawrence

1908 -- St. Joseph, Boston

1910 -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Dorchester

1911 -- Holy Cross Cathedral School, Boston

1914 -- St. Augustine, Andover

1916 -- Holy Rosary [Italian], Lawrence

1918 -- St. Michael, Hudson

1919 -- Emmanuel College, Boston

1921 -- St. Gregory, Dorchester

1923 -- St. Laurence O'Toole, Lawrence

1923 -- St. Mark, Dorchester

1924 -- Our Lady of the Presentation, Brighton

1925 -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly

1926 -- Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsborough

1929 -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Beverly

1930 -- Villa Immaculata, Leominster -- WO

1940 -- Julie Country Day at Villa Immaculata, Leominster -- WO

1941 -- Assumption, Westport, Connecticut -- BP

1945 -- Christopher Columbus High, [later Julie Billiart High] Boston (North End)

1945 -- St. Rita, Hamden, Connecticut -- HT

1946 -- St. Aedan, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT

1946 -- St. Boniface, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT

1946 -- Star of the Sea, Honolulu, Hawaii -- HO

1947 -- St. Rita, Lawrence

1948 -- Archbishop Cushing High School, South Boston

1948 -- St. Aloysius, New Canaan, Connecticut -- BP

1950 -- Star of the Sea, Marblehead

1951 -- Notre Dame Academy, Worcester -- WO

1951 -- St. Michael, Essex, New Hampshire -- MN

1951 -- St. Justin, Hartford, Connecticut -- HT

1951 -- St. Thomas the Apostle, Peabody

1954 -- Our Lady of the Angels, Worcester -- WO

1954 -- St. Bartholomew, Needham

1954 -- St. Maurice, New Britain, Connecticut -- HT

1955 -- St. John the Evangelist, Beverly

1955 -- St. Rose of Lima, East Hartford, Connecticut -- HT

1955 -- St. Thomas Aquinas, New Britain, Connecticut -- HT

1956 -- Notre Dame High, Bridgeport, Connecticut -- BP

1957 -- St. Jerome, Weymouth

1957 -- St. Martin de Porres, New Haven, Connecticut -- HT

1957 -- St. Mary, Branford, Connecticut -- HT

1958 -- East Catholic, Manchester, Connecticut -- HT

1958 -- St. Anthony of Padua [Italian], Somerville

1958 -- St. Mary, Newington, Connecticut -- HT

1958 -- St. Rose of Lima, Newtown, Connecticut -- BP

1959 -- Bishop Fenwick, Peabody

1959 -- Bishop Stang, North Dartmouth -- FR

1959 -- Central Catholic, Norwalk, Connecticut -- BP

1959 -- St. Ann, Cranston, Rhode Island -- PV

1959 -- St. Joseph, Salem, New Hampshire -- MN

1959 -- St. Kevin, Warwick, Rhode Island -- PV

1959 -- St. Mary, Warwick, Rhode Island -- PV

1959 -- St. Monica, Methuen

1961 -- St. Mary, Shrewsbury -- WO

1963 -- Notre Dame Fine Arts School, Milton

1965 -- Notre Dame Academy, Hingham

1965 -- St. Jude, Waltham

1966 -- Notre Dame High, Saybrook, Connecticut -- NW

1966 -- St. John, Montville, Connecticut -- NW

1967 -- Notre Dame Children's Class, Wenham

1973 -- Notre Dame Montessori, Dorchester

1974 -- Julie's Family Learning Center, South Boston

1983 -- Cuvilly Earth and Arts Center Preschool, Ipswich

1985 -- Julie Asian Center, Lowell

1992 -- Notre Dame Education Center, Boston

1997 -- Notre Dame Education Center, Lawrence

2004 -- Notre Dame Cristo Rey School, Methuen



Unless otherwise noted, all the locations are in the Archdiocese of Boston.

In some of the Boston parishes, the Sisters were replaced by Sisters from other congregations at varying stages.



Diocesan Key



BP=Bridgeport

FR=Fall River

HO=Honolulu

HT=Hartford

MN=Manchester

NW=Norwich

PV=Providence

SP=Springfield

WO=Worcester