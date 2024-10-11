A legacy of goodness and impact at Notre Dame Academy, Worcester

Read Special Section

A legacy of goodness shines brightly throughout the Notre Dame Academy (NDA) campus in Worcester, Massachusetts. NDA's legacy, rooted in the principles of compassion, faith, and service, has defined our institution and continues to impact the broader community profoundly.



Founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1951, NDA Worcester was established with a clear mission: to educate young women in a nurturing environment that fosters academic achievement, spiritual growth, and social responsibility. This mission is deeply rooted in the Sisters' legacy of goodness cultivated over centuries.



Our commitment to academic excellence and character development is central to NDA's mission. Students are encouraged to excel in their studies and to demonstrate integrity, respect, and empathy. This holistic approach ensures graduates succeed academically and become compassionate leaders and global citizens.



This legacy of goodness extends far beyond our 13-acre campus. NDA Worcester instills in our students a sense of purpose and duty to serve others, inspired by the Sisters' dedication to social justice and outreach. For 52 years, NDA juniors and seniors have positively impacted the community, volunteering at more than 100 organizations in central Massachusetts through the school's signature Love-in-Action community service program. This program prepares our girls to assume their role as women of character and service through learning and connections developed in their communities. Over their junior and senior years, our students serve at a site of their choice for approximately 120 hours. This year, our students completed more than 5,000 hours of community service, volunteering at 58 different service sites.



Beyond our Love-in-Action program, students actively engage in community outreach through religion classes, campus ministry, NDA co-curricular clubs, and athletic programs. Whether organizing events like the Pink Out Games for Breast Cancer Awareness or collecting coats for the Winter Coat Drive, NDA students learn the value of empathy and social responsibility.



They embody the school's values of character, community, and commitment by participating in initiatives such as the Thanksgiving Food Drive and Oxfam Hunger Banquet. They raise funds for global causes like Cans for Congo and Funds2Orgs. NDA students also support local causes through partnerships with organizations like Special Olympics Massachusetts.



Through student-led initiatives like Backpacks of Hope and Catie's Closet clothing drives, students foster inclusivity and support for those in need. These efforts enrich the school community and prepare graduates to be agents of change, embodying the spirit of justice, peace, and service advocated by Notre Dame Academy.



During the 2024-2025 academic year, NDA students demonstrated exceptional dedication and compassion through their involvement in various community service initiatives and extracurricular clubs:



Mustard Seed: A Catholic Worker -- Our PANDA Club (Prayerful Activities at Notre Dame Academy) collected over 100 blankets for the Mustard Seed.



Backpacks of Hope -- The PANDA Club organized a collection drive for Backpacks Of Hope.



Special Olympics Massachusetts -- NDA's Unified Club supports an ongoing partnership with Special Olympics Massachusetts and hosts a Young Athletes Program in the fall and spring.



Oxfam -- Organized by Sister Evelyn McKenna, SNDdeN, and NDA students, this club hosts an annual Oxfam Hunger Banquet, where participants gain a greater understanding and awareness of poverty and food distribution.



Thanksgiving Food Drive -- Our annual student-driven Thanksgiving Food Drive provided much-needed food to the St. Oscar Romero Food Pantry at St. Paul's Cathedral in Worcester.



Funds2Orgs Shoe Drive Fundraiser -- Through this fundraiser, gently worn shoes and sneakers are collected and donated to people in countries such as Haiti, Honduras, Cambodia, Ghana, and others worldwide.



Catie's Closet Clothing Drive -- Spearheaded by NDA student ambassadors Ally '24 and Caroline '25, NDA hosted its second annual clothing drive for the Massachusetts-based non-profit Catie's Closet. This organization empowers more than 75,000 pre-K through 12th-grade students living in poverty by providing essential clothing.



St. Julie Division seventh and eighth graders assembled blessing bags for veterans on Veterans Day filled with necessities and homemade cards with expressions of gratitude and uplifting messages.



In keeping with St. Julie's teachings, one of the most critical aspects of the NDA experience is learning to assume responsibility for themselves and their community. The Pay-It-Forward Scholarship was established in 2020 to complement NDA's Signature Community Service Program, Love-In-Action. The scholarship funds up to 25 percent of tuition for 12 NDA students. Recipients (and family members) earn this scholarship by completing 60 volunteer/community service hours during the school year.



NDA alumnae carry forward the values instilled at the Academy, becoming leaders in their professions and advocates for social change. This year, we proudly reinstated our InHER Circle Speaker Series, a testament to our commitment to nurturing leadership and empowerment among our students and alumnae. Through these enriching conversations, the InHER Circle Speaker Series upholds NDA Worcester's legacy by inspiring current and future generations to lead with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to making a positive difference.



Topics for this year's series include:



Oct. 24, 2024: Cultivating Generosity: Building a Culture of Philanthropy and Service



March 26, 2025: Lab Coats and Leadership: NDA Women Empowering Science and Tech



May 7, 2025: One World, Many Faiths: Building Understanding and Respect



As NDA Worcester continues to evolve in a rapidly changing world, the legacy of goodness remains a guiding light. The Academy adapts its curriculum to meet the needs of a diverse student body while staying true to its core values. Through innovative programs and partnerships, NDA Worcester ensures its students are well-equipped to navigate an increasingly interconnected global society while upholding the principles of justice and compassion.



The enduring legacy of goodness at NDA Worcester is a testament to the transformative power of education rooted in values. Through academic excellence, character development, and a commitment to service, NDA Worcester continues to shape generations of young women prepared to make a difference in their communities and beyond. As the world faces new challenges, the Sisters' legacy remains a beacon of hope, inspiring future generations to uphold the principles of compassion, integrity, and service.







THIS ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN JOINTLY BY THE NDA WORCESTER ADVANCEMENT TEAM: CHRISTINE LABB, MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST; SHERRI PITCHER, CHIEF ADVANCEMENT OFFICER; AND MARY MALONEY, MAJOR GIFTS OFFICER. NOTRE DAME ACADEMY IS A PRIVATE, ALL-GIRLS, COLLEGE-PREPARATORY CATHOLIC SCHOOL IN WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, AND IS THE ONLY ALL-GIRLS, COLLEGE-PREPARATORY SCHOOL IN CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS.