Lancers on a mission: Changing the world in and out of the classroom

2024 marks significant milestones for the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur -- 220 years of "bringing the goodness of God to the world" and 175 years of service in New England. It is also a poignant year for the Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro, as we celebrate the 170th anniversary of our school, which began in Lowell and moved to our sprawling campus in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, in 1927.



To honor our rich history, continue the legacy of the Sisters of Notre Dame, and celebrate the impact of our mission to educate for life, the students, families, faculty, staff, and alumni of NDA Tyngsboro have united in remarkable service efforts: feeding 5,000 people, spreading joy in our local community, and extending our reach to give to the world:







Operation Sandwiches



Each month, our school community makes 350 sandwiches distributed to tent communities around Greater Lowell. Families, staff, and alumni contribute the food and a large committee of student volunteers spend one afternoon a month preparing the sandwiches for the Homeless Ministry at St. Francis Church in Dracut. During the 2023-2024 school year, NDA donated over 3,000 sandwiches.







Cor Unum Meal Center



On the second Thursday of each month, the NDA bus pulls out of the school parking lot, which is full of students, headed to Cor Unum Meal Center in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The students dedicate their time serving as wait staff at the restaurant-style meal center, bringing a dignified meal experience to more than 150 guests every month.







NDA Cares



NDA Cares inspires students to sacrifice their time and resources for others. Students can purchase a grade-specific item for the Nashua Food Pantry each quarter. The response has been humbling. After a recent drive, more than 790 food items and essentials were delivered to families in need. Giving helps students learn about the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur's hallmarks and the importance of sharing their blessings with others.







From Dome to Table



Partnering with the Coalition for a Better Acre in Lowell, all students are involved in planting, cultivating, and harvesting fresh produce. Our science faculty and environmental education coordinator have created a curriculum that involves the students in every aspect of the growth cycle to understand the importance of caring for God's creation. This includes harvesting seeds for the next crop, transplanting the young seedlings from our Environmental Learning Lab (ELL) to the geodome, watering, weeding, and harvesting the crop in preparation for our donation. The produce is distributed to the Coalition clients, providing fresh and nutritious food.







Hallmark Helpers



Every month, our Upper School students connect with their Lower School buddies through a program called "Hallmark Helpers." This initiative introduces the youngest students to the mission of the Sisters in an age-appropriate manner while educating older students about their significant role in the lives of their peers. Together, students have created holiday cards for residents of a local nursing home and crafted Christmas ornaments for the infirm and retired Sisters.







Friendsday Wednesday



On the last Wednesday of each month, the Academy community participates in Friendsday Wednesday. Students register in advance to visit the D'Youville Health and Wellness Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. There, they transport residents from the chapel to the community room, where they engage in conversations and various forms of entertainment. Sometimes, we share music; other times, we play simple card games, allowing students and residents to bond and get to know each other. Compassion and friendship are at the heart of this program.







Fleece Navidad



Fleece Navidad brings joy to our middle school students while enabling them to bring joy to others. Students learn to make no-sew fleece blankets donated to the Pregnancy Care Center of the Northeast. While creating the blankets, students form new friendships and learn about their role in spreading God's goodness to the world. The warmth of this effort extends beyond our students, as parents and grandparents also participate during a special Christmas volunteer evening.







Mission Trips: Giving Back to the World



Each year, NDA sends a group of students and teachers to serve in a location beyond our local community. In February 2023, a group visited Nazareth Farm in West Virginia, where they spent a week embracing simplicity, prayer, and service. In April 2024, another group journeyed to Rindge, New Hampshire, for a week of local service, focusing on what it means to serve and grow closer to God and each other. In June 2024, nine alumni and friends of the Academy took their efforts even further with a service immersion trip to the Olancho Aid Foundation in Honduras, focused on providing clean water and improving education for the community.







Casual Days for a Cause



Every month, our students learn about a cause and are challenged to sacrifice $1 (in exchange for a dress-down day!) to benefit that organization. Casual Days bring education about the current project into the classroom and engage students in conversations about how they can be a part of the solution. In October, our students raised enough money through their Casual Day for a Cause to provide approximately 12,650 gallons of clean water to African families through the SND Clean Water for Life Project. This initiative was integrated into our curriculum to enhance its impact. Sixth-grade students explored the 1990s Civil War in Sudan and made connections between the clean water project and their actions. Ninth-grade STEAM students designed solutions and prototypes to harness solar energy for effectively pumping water to our geodome.







JAMIE DEIGNAN IS THE CAMPUS MINISTER AT THE ACADEMY OF NOTRE DAME, TYNGSBORO, A PRIVATE, CATHOLIC, CO-EDUCATIONAL PRE-K THROUGH GRADE 12 SCHOOL AND AN ASSOCIATE OF THE SISTERS OF NOTRE DAME DE NAMUR.