Julie's Family Learning Program -- 50 years of achieving hopes and dreams

Julie's Family Learning Program, affectionately known as Julie's, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It thrives as a proud example of the enduring legacy of the goodness of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur (SNDdeN). Founded in 1974 by Sisters Louise Kearns and Jean Sullivan, SNDdeN, Julie's is a welcoming and inclusive space in South Boston. It offers free access to essential resources so that its learners can develop strong, stable, and healthy families.



While teaching junior high at St. Augustine's School in south Boston in 1969, Sister Louise became increasingly aware of the immense challenges facing low-income families headed by single mothers. Eventually, Sister Louise and two other sisters moved to South Boston's D Street Public Housing Project. As a family advocate at St. Peter and Paul and St. Vincent parishes, Sister Louise worked on life skills and family engagement with women.



In 1974, Sister Louise teamed with Sister Jean Sullivan to create what was first known as Julie's Children's House, a Montessori preschool. They named the new organization after SNDdeN founder St. Julie Billiart. Later, Julie's Children's House merged with the Adult Learning Program to become Julie's Family Learning Program, Inc.



Reflecting on what compelled her to start Julie's, Sister Louise Kearns said, "When you give women a place to talk to each other and share their struggles and good ideas, they nourish each other. If something has interrupted your flow of life, but you get the love and learning that you need, growth and healing happen."



Sister Louise continued, "Every time a person loves or cares about someone other than themselves -- a light shines for everybody. When you are treated well, see goodness, and are aware of someone else's great gifts, it increases hope."



Today, 50 years after its founding, Julie's provides free, safe, high-quality education and wrap-around support services, including early childhood education for infant, toddler, and preschool children; adult education; high school equivalency preparation; career services for learners aged 16 years and older; and family development services, which offer mothers an intensive, integrated curriculum emphasizing life management, parenting, and academic skills needed for future success.



"Julie's anniversary marks 50 years of empowering learners, transforming families, and building community," said Executive Director Michelle Persson Reilly. "Between our visionary founders and today's dedicated teachers, hundreds of staff, students, volunteers, donors, and community partners have had a profound impact on local families and individuals through their part in the life-changing work of Julie's. We are honored to continue the legacy begun 50 years ago and to celebrate decades of impact this year."



At a fundraising gala this past April, a Julie's alumna shared her remarkable transformation of overcoming drug addiction, low self-esteem, and hopelessness to becoming a sober, loving mother, wife, college graduate, and homeowner. "Julie's restored me to the core," she said. "Julie's was a place of love and healing for me. It was awesome having my daughter cared for downstairs while I was learning upstairs and working on myself."



"Julie's Family Learning Program is a place of great hope and optimism, where resilient, successful families and adults are nurtured," said Board Chair Sharon Asiaf. "Each of Julie's programs -- from our infant, toddler, and preschool services to our adult basic education classes -- is essential to the healing, growth, and ultimate stability of the women, men, and children we serve. As we get more and more requests for help, Julie's must continue to answer with new and strengthened services. Our programs are transforming lives. In this anniversary year, we will work with our donors and partners to make it possible for us to continue meeting our community's needs in innovative and impactful ways."