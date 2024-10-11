Congregational Leadership Congratulations

Read Special Section

2 October 2024







Dear Sisters and Friends,







We, the Congregational Leadership Team of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, send our congratulations and prayers to you, our Sisters in New England, on the occasion of your 175th anniversary.



We are deeply grateful to those who have accompanied us in so many ways over the years. It continues to be our joy to partner with you in mission and to join with you in prayer as you prepare for the next 175 years of graced service to the people of God.



May our good God and St. Julie bless all of you as you continue to share God's goodness with the people of New England and beyond.







Your Sisters,



Sister Amarachi Ezeonu, SNDdeN



Sister Evalyne Aseyo, SNDdeN



Sister Lorraine Connell, SNDdeN



Sister Mary Johnson, SNDdeN



Sister Miriam Montero, SNDdeN