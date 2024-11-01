Our seminaries and seminarians

Read Special Section

Each fall and spring, thanks to the cooperation of the Vocations Office of the archdiocese and to the seminaries where our seminarians are preparing for ordination, I can write an article about who they are, where they are in formation, and the numbers.



This year, we have seminarians at our own seminaries -- Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Brookline; Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, Weston; and St. John Seminary, Brighton. There are also Boston men preparing for the priesthood at Holy Trinity, Dallas, Texas; Our Lady of Providence, Providence, R.I.; and St. Augustine, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



The format that seminaries must use has changed in the past few years, especially with the introduction of what is called "propaedeutic stage" -- this must be at least one full year immersing the candidates in the fundamentals of the Catholic faith and practice; in the prayer life -- private and public, personal and communal, devotional and liturgical -- of the Church; and into Catholic culture in general.



There is a move toward referring to seminary formation in stages, rather than, as we often did in the past, by ordination year or by class groups. Keeping all this in mind, the report does refer to "ordination year" but that is always understood to be "probable" or "most likely." Variables can enter regarding a particular candidate's decision to take more time in formation, or the recommendation of the faculty of a seminary that the candidate should take extra time in formation.



All the data provided here is courtesy of the Vocations Office and the seminaries, and was provided to The Pilot in September 2024.







Boston seminarians at each seminary



Holy Trinity Seminary 1



Our Lady of Providence Seminary 3



Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary 9



Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary 26



St. Augustine Seminary 1



St. John Seminary 22



Total Boston seminarians at above seminaries 62











Boston seminarians by Year of Ordination



2025 6



2026 8



2027 7



2028 9



2029 2



2030 5



2031 15



2032 3



2033 3



2034 4



Total 62



Seminary enrollment of Boston seminaries



(This is the total enrollment in the three seminaries of all candidates from all sponsoring dioceses and religious orders; also included is the number of faculty, both full-time and part-time, at each seminary.)







Redemptoris Mater



All candidates in all phases of formation



Resident -- Boston 26



Resident -- USCCB 0



Resident -- Religious 0



Commuter -- All 0



Total 26



Capacity 26



Faculty



Full Time 3



Part time 0







Pope St. John XXIII National



All candidates in all phases of formation



Resident -- Boston 9



Resident -- USCCB 28



Resident -- Religious 4



Commuter -- All 0



Total 41



Capacity 80



Faculty



Full Time 10



Part time 16







St. John



All candidates in all phases of formation



Resident -- Boston 22



Resident -- USCCB 13



Resident -- Religious 5



Commuter -- All 11



Total 51



Capacity 85



Faculty



Full Time 18



Part time 15







These numbers represent candidates and faculty. Many more are involved in the formation programs. At each of the seminaries, there are support staff, including administrative and secretarial support, alumni, development and communications, dining, custodial, and managerial staff. Apart from the seminaries are parishes whose pastors, parochial vicars, deacons, schools, and other staff members help form the seminarians in their various pastoral assignments. Those pastoral formation assignments might also be at other than parishes; for example, to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and educational apostolates, all of which have personnel assisting the seminarians.







Fritz Anacreon, 2027, St. Augustine



Diego Arellano, 2034, Redemptoris Mater



Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



John Vincent Barcinas, 2031, St. John



Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John



Joshua Campbell, 2031, Our Lady of Providence



Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, Redemptoris Mater



Vincenzo Caruso, 2025, Redemptoris Mater



Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John



Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Redemptoris Mater



Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John



Luca Contini, 2033, Redemptoris Mater



Brian R. Daley, 2025, St. John



Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Brian Delaney, 2025, Pope St. John XXIII



Ulises Diaz Montano, 2028, Redemptoris Mater



Patrick Earley, 2031, St. John



Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence



Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater



Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John



Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John



Peter Jimenez, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Samuel Kalu, 2031, St. John



Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John



John Lynch, 2028, Pope St. John XXIII



John Vincent Manning, 2031, St. John



Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John



Diego Mendoza Castillo, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Thiago Mesquita de Sousa, 2027, St. John



Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater



Maximillian Muenke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII



Louis Namugera, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Gustavo Neitzke, 2028, Redemptoris Mater



Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. John



Joseph Thuy V. Nguyen, 2025, St. John



Kennedy Ogujiuba, 2031, St. John



Mateus Oliveira Martin, 2025, Redemptoris Mater



Juan Ortega, 2031, St. John



Christian Ortez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater



Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Redemptoris Mater



Javier A. Padilla, 2027, Redemptoris Mater



Diego Alejandro Pena, 2026, Redemptoris Mater



Dong Huy Pham, 2025, St. John



Tomas Placensia, 2031, Our Lady of Providence



Thomas Rishad, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater



Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John



Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John



Aaron C. Sanz, 2028, Redemptoris Mater



Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Christopher Silebi, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Paul Simko, 2031, Holy Trinity



Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, Redemptoris Mater



Matthew Thoni, 2033, Redemptoris Mater



Giovanni Michael Trimboli, 2032, Redemptoris Mater



Angel Velasquez, 2034, Redemptoris Mater



Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater



Daniel Waldron, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John



Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John