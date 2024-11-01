Our seminaries and seminarians

Father Robert M. O'Grady Pilot Staff Specials Friday 1st of November 2024
Each fall and spring, thanks to the cooperation of the Vocations Office of the archdiocese and to the seminaries where our seminarians are preparing for ordination, I can write an article about who they are, where they are in formation, and the numbers.

This year, we have seminarians at our own seminaries -- Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Brookline; Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, Weston; and St. John Seminary, Brighton. There are also Boston men preparing for the priesthood at Holy Trinity, Dallas, Texas; Our Lady of Providence, Providence, R.I.; and St. Augustine, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The format that seminaries must use has changed in the past few years, especially with the introduction of what is called "propaedeutic stage" -- this must be at least one full year immersing the candidates in the fundamentals of the Catholic faith and practice; in the prayer life -- private and public, personal and communal, devotional and liturgical -- of the Church; and into Catholic culture in general.

There is a move toward referring to seminary formation in stages, rather than, as we often did in the past, by ordination year or by class groups. Keeping all this in mind, the report does refer to "ordination year" but that is always understood to be "probable" or "most likely." Variables can enter regarding a particular candidate's decision to take more time in formation, or the recommendation of the faculty of a seminary that the candidate should take extra time in formation.

All the data provided here is courtesy of the Vocations Office and the seminaries, and was provided to The Pilot in September 2024.



Boston seminarians at each seminary

Holy Trinity Seminary 1

Our Lady of Providence Seminary 3

Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary 9

Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary 26

St. Augustine Seminary 1

St. John Seminary 22

Total Boston seminarians at above seminaries 62





Boston seminarians by Year of Ordination

2025 6

2026 8

2027 7

2028 9

2029 2

2030 5

2031 15

2032 3

2033 3

2034 4

Total 62

Seminary enrollment of Boston seminaries

(This is the total enrollment in the three seminaries of all candidates from all sponsoring dioceses and religious orders; also included is the number of faculty, both full-time and part-time, at each seminary.)



Redemptoris Mater

All candidates in all phases of formation

Resident -- Boston 26

Resident -- USCCB 0

Resident -- Religious 0

Commuter -- All 0

Total 26

Capacity 26

Faculty

Full Time 3

Part time 0



Pope St. John XXIII National

All candidates in all phases of formation

Resident -- Boston 9

Resident -- USCCB 28

Resident -- Religious 4

Commuter -- All 0

Total 41

Capacity 80

Faculty

Full Time 10

Part time 16



St. John

All candidates in all phases of formation

Resident -- Boston 22

Resident -- USCCB 13

Resident -- Religious 5

Commuter -- All 11

Total 51

Capacity 85

Faculty

Full Time 18

Part time 15



These numbers represent candidates and faculty. Many more are involved in the formation programs. At each of the seminaries, there are support staff, including administrative and secretarial support, alumni, development and communications, dining, custodial, and managerial staff. Apart from the seminaries are parishes whose pastors, parochial vicars, deacons, schools, and other staff members help form the seminarians in their various pastoral assignments. Those pastoral formation assignments might also be at other than parishes; for example, to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and educational apostolates, all of which have personnel assisting the seminarians.



Fritz Anacreon, 2027, St. Augustine

Diego Arellano, 2034, Redemptoris Mater

Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

John Vincent Barcinas, 2031, St. John

Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John

Joshua Campbell, 2031, Our Lady of Providence

Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, Redemptoris Mater

Vincenzo Caruso, 2025, Redemptoris Mater

Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John

Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Redemptoris Mater

Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John

Luca Contini, 2033, Redemptoris Mater

Brian R. Daley, 2025, St. John

Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Brian Delaney, 2025, Pope St. John XXIII

Ulises Diaz Montano, 2028, Redemptoris Mater

Patrick Earley, 2031, St. John

Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence

Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater

Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John

Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John

Peter Jimenez, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Samuel Kalu, 2031, St. John

Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John

John Lynch, 2028, Pope St. John XXIII

John Vincent Manning, 2031, St. John

Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John

Diego Mendoza Castillo, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Thiago Mesquita de Sousa, 2027, St. John

Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater

Maximillian Muenke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII

Louis Namugera, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Gustavo Neitzke, 2028, Redemptoris Mater

Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. John

Joseph Thuy V. Nguyen, 2025, St. John

Kennedy Ogujiuba, 2031, St. John

Mateus Oliveira Martin, 2025, Redemptoris Mater

Juan Ortega, 2031, St. John

Christian Ortez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater

Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Redemptoris Mater

Javier A. Padilla, 2027, Redemptoris Mater

Diego Alejandro Pena, 2026, Redemptoris Mater

Dong Huy Pham, 2025, St. John

Tomas Placensia, 2031, Our Lady of Providence

Thomas Rishad, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater

Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John

Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John

Aaron C. Sanz, 2028, Redemptoris Mater

Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Christopher Silebi, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Paul Simko, 2031, Holy Trinity

Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, Redemptoris Mater

Matthew Thoni, 2033, Redemptoris Mater

Giovanni Michael Trimboli, 2032, Redemptoris Mater

Angel Velasquez, 2034, Redemptoris Mater

Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater

Daniel Waldron, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John

Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John