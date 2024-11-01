Meet the novices of the Daughters of St. Paul

Read Special Section

Veronica Escudero: I'm from San Rafael, Colombia, and am a first-year novice with the Daughters of St. Paul. A fun fact about me is that I am an artist and illustrator. I love to see life as God's "work of art."



Catherine Addington: I am from Alexandria, Virginia, and am also a first-year novice. A fun fact about me is that I am 30 years old but just recently got my first driver's license. I'm so grateful to the people of Boston for teaching me how to drive properly!



Anne Loraine Santos: I'm a second-year novice and am from the Philippines. Fun fact: Filipinos use nicknames a lot! I go by Raine (pronounced as "rain").







How old were you the first time the idea of a religious vocation seemed like a possibility to you?



Veronica: I began thinking about religious life when I was 16. I started taking ownership of my faith journey and asking deeper questions about what God was calling me to do with my life.



Catherine: We had Sisters of St. Joseph (of Philadelphia) as teachers at my school growing up, and one time, they invited my fourth-grade class over to the convent. Once I saw the tabernacle in their chapel, I wanted to be a nun so I could live with Jesus, too!



Raine: I was 24 and had been working for three years in the marketing department of a consumer goods company in the Philippines. Until then, I had never thought of becoming a religious sister!







Why should a young person consider a religious vocation?



Raine: Considering a religious vocation will give you the time and space to realize how your unique person fits into God's salvation plan. Discernment is a beautiful journey of getting to know God and yourself and how to live for others as Jesus did. It's like imagining yourself as a puzzle piece and upon awareness of your shape, you suddenly know where to go; you finally fit into God's mission and the whole picture makes sense.







What is one tip you have for those who are not sure but think God might be calling them to give all to him?



Veronica: You can't love someone you don't know. Once you know Jesus, you'll know that you can do anything with him.



Catherine: When I visited communities in person, I had more concrete experiences to talk to God about. That way, I could start to discern whether God wanted me to take a next step with a specific community rather than circling around the idea of entering religious life in general.







When/where did you meet the Daughters of St. Paul?



Veronica: I met the sisters online when I was 16 by searching for "religious life."



Catherine: The Daughters of St. Paul have a convent and bookstore in my hometown of Alexandria, Virginia, a short walk from my childhood home.



Raine: I met the Daughters of St. Paul at a youth conference in 2014 and joined our congregation five years later.







Besides the exquisite fall leaves, what is your favorite thing about being in Boston?



Veronica: I enjoy the diversity of Boston. It is beautiful that this city has flexibility to embrace so many cultures in one place.



Catherine: Living right off the "Emerald Necklace," every day I'm impressed that Bostonians have made parks and gardens such a priority. I've always lived in big cities, but never anywhere so lush and alive!







Who do you follow on social media?



Veronica: I follow accounts that help me with my English studies. I really like the "Nuns React" series that our sisters did on YouTube!



Catherine: I'm taking a break from social media right now to focus on my novitiate studies, but I've enjoyed using social media to keep up with our sisters around the world.



Raine: I follow several, including Sr.Orianne(@orianne_jn for her insightful and deep reflections and Sr.Tracey(@sistah_tee) for her beautiful calligraphy art!







Podcast/music you listen to?



Veronica: Lately, I've been listening to the album "True Presence" by The Vigil Project.



Catherine: Since I am currently assigned to our IT/web department, I've been listening to more technology-focused podcasts to learn about the field (and who I should pray for). My favorites are Decoder, The Vergecast, Hard Fork, and The 404 Media Podcast.



Raine: I listen to Discerning Hearts, which covers topics of Catholic spirituality, and PadsCast, a production of our brother-priests of the Society of St. Paul in the Philippines.







What happens after novitiate?



Catherine: At the end of our two years of novitiate, we may ask to make our first profession of vows. At first profession, we make the three religious vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience for one year. Then, God willing, we renew those vows every year for five years before being admitted to perpetual profession -- or as we like to call it, our "forever yes!"