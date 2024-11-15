Women Jubilarians 2024

Read Special Section

80 Years







Sister Kathryn Donovan, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Rita Welch, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Ann Marie McAndrews, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Ani Caroline Wihbey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur











75 Years







Sister M. Joseph Augustine Thornley, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister Jane McVeigh, RGS, Religious of the Good Shepherd



Sister Elaine McTaggart, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Mary Black, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Zita Fleming, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Mary Elizabeth Gleason, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Mary McGilvray, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Helen Mary McGonagle, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Eileen Prior, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Teresa Vesey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Angela Stodolski, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Martha Westwater, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax











70 Years







Sister Joan Duffy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Paula Marie Finn, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Carlotta Gilarde, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Eileen Harvey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Maureen Joseph Hunt, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Theresa Jardin, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Virginia Kelleher, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Bernadette Kenney, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Katherine Magno, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Dorothea Masuret, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Claire Morrissey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Catherine O'Brien, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Josephine Perico, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Gail Ripley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Elizabeth Joseph Toomey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Merita Ward, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Pauline Weldon, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Diana Chasse, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Lucille Pleau, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin



Sister Catherine L. Delaney, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Mary T. Kelleher, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Barbara Metz, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Anne Stevenson, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Theresa Rousseau, SGM, Grey Nuns



Sister Joanne Kmiec, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Carmen Foley, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Florence Demers, SCO, Sisters of Charity of Ottawa



Sister Bette Carvelli, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary



Sister Muriel Pelletier, PM, Presentation of Mary



Sister Jane Smith, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance











65 Years







Sister Charlotte Ciommo, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Marie Connolly, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Denise Kelly, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Joan M. McCarthy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Margaret L. Sullivan, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Eleanor Wiegand, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Lydia Steele, CDP, Congregation of Divine Providence



Sister Barbara Gilmetti, SCN, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth



Sister Miriam Helm, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Dolores Michael Sullivan, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Barbara Tolland, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Helen Scarry, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Estelle Dube, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary



Sister Carol Monfette, PM, Presentation of Mary











60 Years







Sister Maureen McCabe, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance



Sister Patricia Andrews, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Carol Fitzsimmons, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Mary L. Murphy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Maureen Carroll, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister M. Michelle of All Saints Moore, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister Patricia Bassett, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Linda Ann Marzolo, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Patricia Marie Phillips, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Theresa Pasterczyk, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Rolande Giard, PM,Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Sharon Anne Legere, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Linda Bessom, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Maria Delaney, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Ann Mary Donovan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Ellen Foley, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Kathleen Gallivan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Susan Raymo, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Catherine Conroy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Maureen Kane, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax











50 Years







Sister Germana Santos, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Clare Stephen Kralovic, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Maureen George Muldowney, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul











25 Years







Sister Mariann Garrity, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance



Sister Orquidea Sosa Castillo, HMSJ, Missionary Sisters of Sacred Heart of Jesus