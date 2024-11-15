Women Jubilarians 2024
80 Years
Sister Kathryn Donovan, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Rita Welch, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Ann Marie McAndrews, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Ani Caroline Wihbey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
75 Years
Sister M. Joseph Augustine Thornley, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister Jane McVeigh, RGS, Religious of the Good Shepherd
Sister Elaine McTaggart, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Mary Black, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Zita Fleming, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Mary Elizabeth Gleason, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Mary McGilvray, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Helen Mary McGonagle, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Eileen Prior, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Teresa Vesey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Angela Stodolski, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Martha Westwater, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
70 Years
Sister Joan Duffy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Paula Marie Finn, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Carlotta Gilarde, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Eileen Harvey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Maureen Joseph Hunt, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Theresa Jardin, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Virginia Kelleher, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Bernadette Kenney, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Katherine Magno, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Dorothea Masuret, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Claire Morrissey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Catherine O'Brien, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Josephine Perico, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Gail Ripley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Elizabeth Joseph Toomey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Merita Ward, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Pauline Weldon, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Diana Chasse, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Lucille Pleau, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin
Sister Catherine L. Delaney, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Mary T. Kelleher, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Barbara Metz, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Anne Stevenson, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Theresa Rousseau, SGM, Grey Nuns
Sister Joanne Kmiec, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Carmen Foley, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Florence Demers, SCO, Sisters of Charity of Ottawa
Sister Bette Carvelli, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary
Sister Muriel Pelletier, PM, Presentation of Mary
Sister Jane Smith, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance
65 Years
Sister Charlotte Ciommo, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Marie Connolly, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Denise Kelly, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Joan M. McCarthy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Margaret L. Sullivan, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Eleanor Wiegand, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Lydia Steele, CDP, Congregation of Divine Providence
Sister Barbara Gilmetti, SCN, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth
Sister Miriam Helm, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Dolores Michael Sullivan, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Barbara Tolland, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Helen Scarry, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Estelle Dube, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
Sister Carol Monfette, PM, Presentation of Mary
60 Years
Sister Maureen McCabe, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance
Sister Patricia Andrews, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Carol Fitzsimmons, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Mary L. Murphy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Maureen Carroll, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister M. Michelle of All Saints Moore, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister Patricia Bassett, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Linda Ann Marzolo, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Patricia Marie Phillips, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Theresa Pasterczyk, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Rolande Giard, PM,Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Sharon Anne Legere, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Linda Bessom, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Maria Delaney, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Ann Mary Donovan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Ellen Foley, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Kathleen Gallivan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Susan Raymo, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Catherine Conroy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Maureen Kane, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
50 Years
Sister Germana Santos, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Clare Stephen Kralovic, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Maureen George Muldowney, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
25 Years
Sister Mariann Garrity, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance
Sister Orquidea Sosa Castillo, HMSJ, Missionary Sisters of Sacred Heart of Jesus