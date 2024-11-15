Women Jubilarians 2024

Specials Friday 15th of November 2024
Listen to this article now


Read Special Section

80 Years



Sister Kathryn Donovan, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Rita Welch, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Ann Marie McAndrews, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Ani Caroline Wihbey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur





75 Years



Sister M. Joseph Augustine Thornley, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister Jane McVeigh, RGS, Religious of the Good Shepherd

Sister Elaine McTaggart, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Mary Black, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Zita Fleming, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Mary Elizabeth Gleason, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Mary McGilvray, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Helen Mary McGonagle, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Eileen Prior, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Teresa Vesey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Angela Stodolski, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Martha Westwater, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax





70 Years



Sister Joan Duffy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Paula Marie Finn, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Carlotta Gilarde, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Eileen Harvey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Maureen Joseph Hunt, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Theresa Jardin, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Virginia Kelleher, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Bernadette Kenney, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Katherine Magno, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Dorothea Masuret, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Claire Morrissey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Catherine O'Brien, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Josephine Perico, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Gail Ripley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Elizabeth Joseph Toomey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Merita Ward, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Pauline Weldon, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Diana Chasse, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Lucille Pleau, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin

Sister Catherine L. Delaney, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Mary T. Kelleher, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Barbara Metz, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Anne Stevenson, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Theresa Rousseau, SGM, Grey Nuns

Sister Joanne Kmiec, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Carmen Foley, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Florence Demers, SCO, Sisters of Charity of Ottawa

Sister Bette Carvelli, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of Society of Mary

Sister Muriel Pelletier, PM, Presentation of Mary

Sister Jane Smith, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance





65 Years



Sister Charlotte Ciommo, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Marie Connolly, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Denise Kelly, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Joan M. McCarthy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Margaret L. Sullivan, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Eleanor Wiegand, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Lydia Steele, CDP, Congregation of Divine Providence

Sister Barbara Gilmetti, SCN, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth

Sister Miriam Helm, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Dolores Michael Sullivan, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Barbara Tolland, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Helen Scarry, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Estelle Dube, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

Sister Carol Monfette, PM, Presentation of Mary





60 Years



Sister Maureen McCabe, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance

Sister Patricia Andrews, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Carol Fitzsimmons, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Mary L. Murphy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Maureen Carroll, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister M. Michelle of All Saints Moore, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister Patricia Bassett, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Linda Ann Marzolo, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Patricia Marie Phillips, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Theresa Pasterczyk, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Rolande Giard, PM,Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Sharon Anne Legere, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Linda Bessom, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Maria Delaney, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Ann Mary Donovan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Ellen Foley, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Kathleen Gallivan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Susan Raymo, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Catherine Conroy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Maureen Kane, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax





50 Years



Sister Germana Santos, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Clare Stephen Kralovic, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Maureen George Muldowney, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul





25 Years



Sister Mariann Garrity, OCSO, Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance

Sister Orquidea Sosa Castillo, HMSJ, Missionary Sisters of Sacred Heart of Jesus