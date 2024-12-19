Wrap-up of the archdiocesan Catholic high school football season

Central Catholic, Lawrence, vs. Lawrence High



Playing at the venerable Fenway Park on Thanksgiving Eve, the Central Catholic Raiders ended a successful season with a 34-12 win over their city rival, Lawrence High School. Led by John Sexton '97 (second season), Central Catholic ends at 7-4 and leads the rivalry at 9-0-0. Lawrence ends at 3-8.







Malden Catholic vs. St. John, Shrewsbury



Playing at their home field on Thanksgiving Eve, the Malden Catholic Lancers ended on a good note with a 30-7 win over the boys visiting from Shrewsbury. The win was the first for Malden Catholic in year three of this new rivalry. Led by Joe Gaff (third season), Malden Catholic ends at 5-6. St. John, Shrewsbury, led by John Andreoli (first season), ends at 3-8.







Bishop Fenwick, Peabody, vs. St. Mary, Lynn (8-2)



Renewing a rivalry in the Catholic Central League that had been dormant since 2018, these two fine schools clashed at the Manning Bowl in Lynn on Thanksgiving Eve. The St. Mary Spartans won with a 46-32 win over the Crusaders, visiting from the co-ed Catholic high school in Peabody. St. Mary's, led by Sean Driscoll (seventh season), ends at 9-2. Bishop Fenwick, led by Dave Woods (27th season), had a good season, too, ending at 7-4. Previously, on Saturday, Sept. 21, Mr. Woods earned his 200th win with a 39-7 win over Bishop Stang at the home field.







Lowell Catholic vs. Greater Lowell



Playing at Cauley Stadium in Lowell on Thanksgiving Eve, the Greater Lowell Gryphons had a great win, beating Lowell Catholic 40-6. Led by Shane Adams, Greater Lowell ends at 8-3. Lowell Catholic, led by Joe Cavanaugh (second season) ends at 4-6. Greater Lowell leads the rivalry at 5-2-0.







Catholic Memorial vs. Boston College High



Playing at home on Thanksgiving morning amid falling rain, the CM Knights had a great win beating their rival in their 61st clash by a score of 31-19 and winning the Catholic Conference Title, keeping the Pumpkin Trophy at the West Roxbury campus. A surprise visitor attending the game and remaining neutral was Archbishop Richard G. Henning.



The win was CM's seventh straight win in the Thanksgiving Day rivalry that began in 1962. Led by Coach John DiBiaso (seventh season), Catholic Memorial went on to win the Division 2 Superbowl, beating King Philip at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 5 by a score of 39-21. CM ends at 12-1. Despite the loss on Thanksgiving Day and losing a play-off game to Xaverian on Nov. 21, the Boston College High School Eagles had a fine season, led by first-year Coach Paul Zukauskas and ending at 8-3. Overall, BC High leads the rivalry at 38-22-1.







St. John Prep, Danvers, vs. Xaverian, Westwood



Playing at home in Danvers on Thanksgiving morning, the St. John Prep Eagles ended a fine season with a 23-6 win over their rival, the Xaverian Hawks. The clash was the 56th for these two fine schools in the Catholic Conference. A tough loss to Needham in a play-off game on Nov. 22 ended the Eagles plan to contend for the Division 1 Superbowl. Led by Brian St. Pierre (11th season), Prep ends at 9-2. Xaverian, led by Al Fornaro (eighth season) ended the season with a repeat Division 1 Superbowl victory, beating Needham 14-7 at Gillette on Thursday, Dec. 5 and ending at 9-4. The Superbowl win is the 10th in Xaverian's history. Overall, St. John Prep leads the Thanksgiving rivalry at 32-24-0.







Archbishop Williams, Braintree, vs. Cardinal Spellman, Brockton



Playing at home in Braintree on Thanksgiving morning, Archbishop Williams beat their rival from Brockton by a score of 34-20. The Gravy Bowl Trophy remains in Braintree for another year. Led by first-year Coach Mark Landolfi, Archbishop Williams ends at 2-8. Cardinal Spellman, led by Ryan Donovan (third season), ends at 2-9. Overall, Archbishop Williams leads the series at 31-15-0.







Arlington Catholic vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech, Billerica



Playing at home in Billerica on Thanksgiving morning, the Shawsheen Rams ended a perfect season with a 47-0 win over Arlington Catholic in year five of this rivalry. Led by Dave Wilcox (fifth season), Arlington Catholic ends at 1-10. Shawsheen, led by Al Costabile, went on to clash with Foxborough for the Division 5 Superbowl at Gillette on Friday, Dec. 6, won the game 14-0, and ends at 13-0. Overall, Shawsheen leads the rivalry at 5-0.