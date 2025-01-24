The pre-K to 12 experience at St. Mary, Lynn

Read Special Section

St. Mary, Lynn, is a special, one-of-a-kind campus. We are one of the only schools in Massachusetts to have students from pre-K to 12, with nearly 850 young men and women. You are probably thinking how this could possibly work? Well, it not only works, but is thriving.



When the elementary students joined our campus in the fall of 2023, the ingenious idea of having our upperclassmen work directly in the elementary classrooms was born. The Educational Experience Director Diane Haas believes wholeheartedly that, "Offering high school students an experience working in our elementary classrooms is a win-win initiative that benefits all participants. High school students gain valuable hands-on experience that can shape their personal and professional development. Many high school students are unsure of their future paths, and engaging with younger children in a classroom setting allows them to consider careers in education, childcare, or other related fields. Additionally, this experience fosters essential skills, such as leadership, patience, collaboration, and communication, while building a sense of accountability and professionalism skills not only crucial for teaching, but transferable to any career. Elementary students, in turn, receive mentorship, attention, and inspiration. Together, these interactions strengthen our school community, fostering an environment of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared growth."



How would upperclassmen feel about working with elementary students; would it be easy for them to interact with someone so much younger? Would it be a success? Would they benefit from the experience? Yes, yes, and yes! "Being part of this class (grade five) has allowed me to be a positive role model for younger kids," said senior Maddox Jacobsen. Junior Isabella Markiewicz feels that "the early education experience has given me a whole different view on school and in life. Watching younger kids learn with such curiosity and excitement inspired me to see education not as a system of tests and scores, but as a journey that shapes who I am and who I can become." Senior Meaghan Bates believes that "having the opportunity to take the early childhood experience class has been one of the best experiences I've had here at St Mary's. I've always known I wanted to be a special needs kindergarten teacher and being able to be in a kindergarten class everyday has shown me that what I truly want to do in life. Going in their class and seeing how excited the kids get when I walk in makes me so happy." Senior Sadie O'Connor is "fulfilled when I hear them say they are happy to see me. It also makes me realize the impact teachers have on students' lives."



What do the elementary teachers feel about having upperclassmen in their rooms daily? Is it working for them? Yes, it is. According to pre-K teacher Stacey Strong, having a high school helper "create lessons and activities throughout the year that the kids love" is a huge benefit. "One of my favorite things is when they see their high school helpers; they are so excited and so are their helpers." Fourth-grade teacher Judith Meredith sees how much the upperclassmen help keep her students organized and on task. She sees the connection between them when they share their middle and high school experiences with the youngsters. Emily Cross, kindergarten teacher, sees how her students "light up" when the high school students enter the room. "They are so excited and work hard so that can show what they know." The older students have "become a part of our kindergarten family." Fifth-grade teacher Leslie Duhamel says that this program is a "great support for struggling students" and that the "younger kids look up to the older ones."



It is clear that this program has countless benefits for not just the elementary students, but for our teachers and upperclassmen. If you would like to be part of this beneficial program and become a Spartan, please visit our website at www.stmaryslynn.com/admissions/apply or email Jamie Gigliotti (executive director of external affairs) at jamie.gigliotti@stmaryslynn.com.







STACY DRECTOR IS AN ENGLISH TEACHER AT ST. MARY, LYNN, A PRE-K TO 12 SCHOOL SERVING A DIVERSE POPULATION OF OVER 800 STUDENTS FROM 20 COMMUNITIES.