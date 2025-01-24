Xaverian student leaders create awareness-building initiative

Read Special Section

November was Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and the Xaverian community came together in a special way to raise awareness and help support the Alzheimer's Association. This initiative began in March 2024, when current seniors Aadi Aggarwal, Jonathan Cimino, Grady Blood, Neilan Fahey, Peter Matheos, and Alex Brinker were chosen to represent Xaverian at last year's Xaverian Brothers Sponsored Schools retreat. The then-juniors were tasked with creating an initiative to bring back to school that would help make a difference in the community, and the group decided on Alzheimer's Awareness. They set out to organize a way to provide students with opportunities to learn about the neuropathology of the disease.



Through months of planning came "X-Out Alzheimer's Week," during which the campus ministry department sold t-shirts, passed out purple bracelets, and the Xaverian Brothers Sponsored Schools retreat representatives helped to educate the school community on different aspects of the disease. The week culminated in an awareness day, during which the community was given the opportunity to dress in purple if they donated to the Alzheimer's Association. In total, more than $2,200 was raised and donated through the group's "X-Out Alzheimer's Week" efforts.