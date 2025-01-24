Thriving in 2025 with vision, growth, and faith

Read Special Section

St. Agatha School in Milton is entering 2025 with renewed energy and a clear vision for the future, as it continues to thrive under the leadership of Principal Gregg Chambers. As he celebrates his second anniversary later this year, Principal Chambers has made remarkable strides in cultivating a forward-thinking educational environment, emphasizing critical thinking, creativity, and faith-based learning. His leadership has sparked a period of transformation, positioning St. Agatha School as a cornerstone of academic excellence and spiritual growth within the community.



Building on this vision, Principal Chambers remains focused on advancing St. Agatha School's mission to nurture the whole child -- intellectually, socially, and spiritually. His commitment to modernizing education while preserving core Catholic values has attracted families seeking a supportive environment for their children, from early education through grade eight. The school's curriculum prioritizes a holistic approach, where critical thinking, global awareness, and Catholic teachings are at the heart of everything we do.



One of the most exciting updates this year is the expansion of the Early Education program, led by director of Early Childhood Education, Amy Chrisom. This growth ensures that students have a strong academic foundation from their earliest years, setting the stage for continued success as they progress through school. Looking ahead, this program will continue to evolve, adding an additional classroom and incorporating new pedagogical advancements while emphasizing personalized learning. All classrooms are led by a teacher and a paraprofessional, with furniture and materials designed by the acclaimed Lynch Foundation.



The addition of new middle school electives this school year represents another exciting development. Students can now explore financial literacy, robotics, creative writing, and drama/ theater -- courses that prepare them for future academic and professional challenges. These electives provide students with unique opportunities to develop skills beyond traditional subjects, equipping them with knowledge and experience that will serve them well. Additionally, our world language program has grown, with Latin now offered to grade six students, providing them with an enriching foundation in language and culture.



St. Agatha School is also proud to announce several key staff appointments that have strengthened our educational offerings. Mrs. Barbara Smith has transitioned into her new role as assistant principal and director of curriculum. She brings a wealth of experience, focusing on curriculum development and implementing innovative teaching strategies. Meanwhile, Mrs. Jennifer Sullivan, a kindergarten teacher, is now serving as athletic program coordinator. The basketball program has been reenergized and is working to increase student participation while embracing teamwork. Additionally, Mrs. Kathryn Teevens-Fitzpatrick, in her new role as student life coordinator, enhances our students' extracurricular experiences with music programs, clubs, and ministry and volunteer opportunities that promote community engagement and leadership.



Beyond academics, St. Agatha School remains committed to enhancing the physical environment for both students and faculty. The transformation of the school's outdoor playspace, which opened in September 2024, marks a significant milestone. Thanks to the success of our fundraising efforts, led by Nancy Lynn Weiler, the new Outdoor Painted Playspace features a wide range of recreational activities, providing students with a vibrant space for play and socialization. This revitalization reflects our dedication to creating an inspiring and joyful environment that nurtures both the mind and body. Nancy is now focused on our Gala, our biggest fundraiser of the year, building on the theme: Engage, Inspire, and Grow!



Inside the school, especially our classrooms and common spaces, have been thoroughly cleaned and painted. This interior overhaul, guided by director of finance and operations, Bob Ringuette, has created a stimulating atmosphere for learning and collaboration. As we look ahead to 2025, St. Agatha School remains committed to its mission of providing a rigorous, faith-centered education that prepares students for a bright future.



We invite families to visit us during one of our upcoming open houses to learn more about the exciting growth and opportunities at St. Agatha School:



Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Friday, March 14, 2025, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.



For more information about our programs and updates, please visit our website at www.stagatha.org.







