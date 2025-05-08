White smoke billows from the chimney of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel May 8, 2025, indicating a new pope has been elected. (OSV News photo/Hannah McKay, Reuters) White smoke signals election of new pope Pilot staff World Thursday 8th of May 2025 Listen to this article now Your browser does not support the audio element. White smoke has emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling the election of a new Pope.The identity of the new pontiff will be revealed when he steps onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.More details to follow.