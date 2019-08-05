Cardinal O'Malley issues statement on El Paso, Dayton Shootings

Cardinal Sean P.

O'Malley

Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley issued the following statement Monday, Aug. 5, 2019:



The mass murder of 31 innocent people in a 24 hour period, fueled by hate and disregard for human life, is unacceptable in any society. We offer our prayers and support for the communities of El Paso and Dayton in the midst of this time of immense pain.



Our nation was founded on the principle that all people are entitled to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." We implore our elected leaders to rise above ideological differences and work together to address the serious issues facing our country by enacting meaningful and effective policies to end the violence. This includes keeping firearms, particularly assault weapons, out of the hands of those who would use them to inflict devastating harm on our communities. We must address inadequate mental health care in this country. Finally, we must work towards a more civil and just society that rejects all forms of violence and hatred in our country. The fabric of our national conscience is at risk.



Today we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders who selflessly rush to the aid of the victims and pray for the healing of those injured in the shootings. We call upon the intercession of Mary, the Mother of God, for the protection of our loved ones, friends and neighbors as we entrust to our Lord's mercy those lost to this violence. Together let us strengthen our commitment to do what is necessary to stop these horrendous attacks.

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, OFM Cap. Is Archbishop of Boston

