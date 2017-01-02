VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Vatican's doctrinal chief said some bishops are interpreting Pope Francis' document on marriage and family in a way that is not in accordance with Catholic doctrine. "I don't like it. It is not correct that many bishops are interpreting 'Amoris Laetitia' according to their own way of understanding the teaching of the pope. This is not in line with Catholic doctrine," said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.