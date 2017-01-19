VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Divided Christians need to recognize the gifts God has given to other communities and learn from them "without waiting for the others to learn first," Pope Francis said. Leading an ecumenical evening prayer service Jan. 25 for the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis said Christians must overcome the "temptations of self-absorption that prevent us from perceiving how the Holy Spirit is at work outside our familiar surroundings," including in the lives of other Christian communities.