Featured

  • Boston Catholic groups reaffirm commitment to refugees

    On: 2/3/2017, Mark Labbe  , In:  Local

    BOSTON -- Catholic organizations are reiterating their commitments to aid refugees and immigrants following President Trump's recent executive order that bans them from traveling to the U.S. Signed Jan. 27, the order bans all refugees from resettling ...

    More

Featured

  • Boston Catholic groups reaffirm commitment to refugees

    On: 2/3/2017, Mark Labbe  , In:  Local

    BOSTON -- Catholic organizations are reiterating their commitments to aid refugees and immigrants following President Trump's recent executive order that bans them from traveling to the U.S. Signed Jan. 27, the order bans all refugees from resettling ...

    More

  • From Cardinal Seán's blog

    On: 2/3/2017,   , In:  Local

    Sunday (1/22), I went to the Frates home in Beverly to visit Pete Frates and to bestow the Cheverus Award medal to his grandfather Jack Frates, a dedicated life-long parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Parish who was unable to be at our celebration ...

    More

  • 'Life is winning again in America,' vice president tells March for Life

    On: 2/3/2017, Kurt Jensen and Julie Asher Catholic News Servi  , In:  Nation

    WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The leaders of the pro-life movement are used to having the ear of the president, as they had with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. During their respective administrations, they addressed the March for Life via ...

    More
   
Latest News

Obituary: Ann Bruce, wife, mother, former Pilot staff member


Ann C. (Sprague) Bruce a former business manager for The Pilot died at Ellis Rehabilitation Center in Norwood on Jan. 26. She had been in declining health for some time. Ann was born in Boston's West Roxbury section on Nov. 6, 1938 the oldest child of the late Walter and Cecilia (Galvin) Sprague's five children. After graduation from St. Joseph Academy in Roxbury, she worked in Boston for several years; she met and married William Halligan on April 18, 1959 at her home parish, St. Theresa of Avila, West Roxbury. Shortly after the birth of their son William, Bill died. Ann and young Bill returned to West Roxbury from Stoughton where they had lived.

Read more

Boston Catholic groups reaffirm commitment to refugees


BOSTON -- Catholic organizations are reiterating their commitments to aid refugees and immigrants following President Trump's recent executive order that bans them from traveling to the U.S. Signed Jan. 27, the order bans all refugees from resettling in the United States for four months, and all Syrian refugees from resettling indefinitely. It also blocks immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from traveling into the country for three months.

Read more

N.Y. Archdiocese sets five-year, $100 million goal for Catholic Charities


NEW YORK (CNS) -- The Archdiocese of New York opened a campaign to raise $100 million by 2022 for services and opportunities for children and families, especially the poorest and most vulnerable. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan announced the campaign during a luncheon Jan. 29 at 30 Rockefeller Center as part of the opening of the archdiocese's celebration of the 100th anniversary of its Catholic Charities network.

Read more

From Cardinal Seán's blog


Sunday (1/22), I went to the Frates home in Beverly to visit Pete Frates and to bestow the Cheverus Award medal to his grandfather Jack Frates, a dedicated life-long parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Parish who was unable to be at our celebration at the cathedral last December.

Read more

'Life is winning again in America,' vice president tells March for Life


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The leaders of the pro-life movement are used to having the ear of the president, as they had with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. During their respective administrations, they addressed the March for Life via telephone, but this year the event marking the Roe v. Wade anniversary had the highest-ranking government official ever to address the crowd in person.

Read more
Local News
Photo Galleries
Opinion
View all

Sound moral judgments

Ray Flynn

It's not just our political leaders who have a monopoly on sound moral opinions and judgements. Not ...

More
Movie Reviews
News Videos