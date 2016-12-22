WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic organizations and other faith groups say they are happy with the Obama administration's last-minute decision to end a type of national Muslim registry. The National Security Exit-Entry Registration System, known as NSEERS, began under the George W. Bush administration following the 9/11 attacks and asked that men from some countries in the Middle East register with the U.S. government when they arrived in the U.S. It continued during President Barack Obama's two terms in office even as organizations, including Catholic groups, have long called for its demise.