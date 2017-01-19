Featured

  Trump presidency receives words of hope, prayers for civility

    1/20/2017

    WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Words of congratulations as well as caution emerged from political and religious leaders as President Donald J. Trump was inaugurated Jan. 20. Pope Francis sent best wishes and prayers to incoming President Trump shortly after he ...

  Artist performs pushups on altar, posts video, gets fined.

    1/20/2017

    Berlin, Germany, Jan 19, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A German artist was fined after doing 27 pushups on a Catholic altar and posting a video of the stunt online. In the video, 38 year-old Alexander Karle can be seen walking over a barrier at the communion ...

  From Cardinal Seán's blog

    1/20/2017

    I want to begin this week noting the passing of Father Michael Scanlan, TOR. He was an outstanding churchman who, in the 1970s, was named president of what was then the College of Steubenville. He truly re-founded the university and gave them an incredible ...

Parishioners pray for mercy, end to death penalty on night of execution


FAIRFAX, Va. (CNS) -- As he was being executed by the state, the guilty thief turned to Christ and said, "Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom." Those hopeful, repentant words were repeated in the opening song of an execution vigil held at historic St. Mary of Sorrows Church in Fairfax Jan. 18. Twelve people gathered in the church to pray for convicted murderer Ricky Jovan Gray, for his victims and for an end to the death penalty.

Meeting pope, Irish prelates discuss ministry of bishop, abuse scandal


VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Telling the bishops of Ireland that he wanted to hear their questions, concerns and even criticisms, Pope Francis spent almost two hours in conversation with them. In the continuing evolution of the "ad limina" visits bishops are required to make to the Vatican, Pope Francis met Jan. 20 with 26 Irish bishops and set aside a practice that began with Pope Benedict XVI: writing a speech to the group, but handing the text to them instead of reading it.

Our Broons at-halfpoint

Clark Booth

Here's a short list of points clearing the decks of what remains of 2016. Parting with this year won't ...

