  • Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

    On: 2/1/2017,   , In:  Nation

    WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. Gorsuch is a man the country needs, Trump said in announcing ...

'Amoris Laetitia' not up for personal interpretation, cardinal says


VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Vatican's doctrinal chief said some bishops are interpreting Pope Francis' document on marriage and family in a way that is not in accordance with Catholic doctrine. "I don't like it. It is not correct that many bishops are interpreting 'Amoris Laetitia' according to their own way of understanding the teaching of the pope. This is not in line with Catholic doctrine," said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Global refugee crisis is complex, says head of Caritas Internationalis


BEIRUT (CNS) -- Many Western nations forget that their countries were built on migrants, said the president of Caritas Internationalis. The global crisis of refugees is "a complex problem," Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Philippines, said during a visit to Lebanon, "but we can't close our eyes to some of the good things they are giving to the countries that receive them, if they are given a chance."

