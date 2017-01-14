Featured

Middle East peace center of meeting between Francis, Abbas


Vatican City, Jan 14, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the Vatican Saturday before inaugurating his country’s new embassy to the Holy See, where he met with Pope Francis for a discussion focused largely on peace efforts in the Middle East.

New embassy a sign of pope's love for Palestine, President Abbas says


VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pope Francis for his support of the country's new embassy to the Holy See. "This is a sign that the pope loves the Palestinian people and loves peace," Abbas told the pope Jan. 14 before heading to the inauguration of the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See in Rome.

Catholic panel addresses need to find common ground with Trump administration


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic panelists gathered to discuss "Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump" said it is difficult to get over some of the words the president-elect said during the campaign -- and even before he was a candidate. But as his presidency nears, many of them said it's important to find ways to work with him for the common good.

Bishop disappointed with change in U.S. policy to Cuban refugees


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The chairman of the Committee on Migration at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said he was disappointed with President Barack Obama's new policy ending a long-standing agreement that allowed Cubans who arrive in the U.S. without visas to remain in the country and gain legal residency.

