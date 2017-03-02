Ann C. (Sprague) Bruce a former business manager for The Pilot died at Ellis Rehabilitation Center in Norwood on Jan. 26. She had been in declining health for some time. Ann was born in Boston's West Roxbury section on Nov. 6, 1938 the oldest child of the late Walter and Cecilia (Galvin) Sprague's five children. After graduation from St. Joseph Academy in Roxbury, she worked in Boston for several years; she met and married William Halligan on April 18, 1959 at her home parish, St. Theresa of Avila, West Roxbury. Shortly after the birth of their son William, Bill died. Ann and young Bill returned to West Roxbury from Stoughton where they had lived.